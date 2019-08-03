Greenquist named all-state in girls soccer

Her strong play this spring has now resulted in Greenquist receiving another prestigious honor. Greenquist was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-state Team last week, where she received honorable mention honors. She was the only MBC player to receive all-state honors. Annika Lewis and Stella Duffee of Hudson were the only Big Rivers Conference players who were honored and they were both honorable mention players.

Greenquist was the leading scorer in the MBC this season, finishing with 28 goals and 23 assists.

New Richmond coach Tracey Boyle said this was the season where she saw the most growth from Greenquist. She said Greenquist worked extensively to become better in the team format.

“She’s very aware of how her teammates play and adjusting to their skills,” Boyle said. “She’s definitely improved both mentally and physically.”

Boyle said part of Greenquist’s success this season was she learned how to play more relaxed and have fun sharing the success with her teammates.

Greenquist moved to New Richmond when she was a freshman. She said the three years working with her classmates has helped them to develop an awareness of each other’s skills.

Greenquist said she’s played soccer year-round when she was 8 years old. She’s splitting her summer between playing club ball with the Twin Cities Fire and serving as a camp counselor at Luther Point Camp in Grantsburg. When she’s not being a counselor, she’s playing at least three times a week.

In club ball, Greenquist plays primarily in the midfield. She said she hopes to play collegiately, and said she’s best suited to play midfield at that level. She said she also plans to work more at forward, knowing that will likely be her position during her senior high school season.