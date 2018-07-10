Fun Fest sports include running, softball, tennis events

From tennis to softball to distance running, there are several options for those who feel like competing or watching athletes in action.

Willow River Run

The Willow River Run has been a staple of New Richmond’s Fun Fest since the 1970s. This year’s Willow River Run will kick off the Fun Fest activities. The race will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at New Richmond’s Mary Park.

Registration for the race is open through the New Richmond Community Education website or by contacting the New Richmond Community Education office for a paper registration form. Participants can register the day of the race beginning at 6 p.m. at Mary Park. Registration is $30 up until race day, or $35 on race day.

Stephanie Hoff is in her second year as the Willow River Run race director. She said strong community support makes the race an annual success.

“The goal is to provide a fun community event for all ages and fitness levels,” Hoff said.

Hoff said proceeds from the 5K Run/Walk will support trail map kiosks along New Richmond’s Pathways. Last year, the Willow River 5K Run/Walk was able to fund two trail kiosks around the city, with $3,500 donated to the New Richmond Pathway Committee. The event also sponsors a scholarship for a New Richmond High School senior. Alli Preece was the 2018 scholarship recipient.

Fun Fest softball

The Fun Fest softball tournament at Hatfield Park has been a staple of the Fun Fest activities for decades. There will be three divisions in this year’s Fun Fest tournament, with action beginning Friday night. There will be seven teams competing in the upper division. Twelve teams are entered in the middle division and 11 teams are entered in the rec division.

New Richmond Tennis Open

The Fun Fest tennis tournament always draws players from a wide range of ages and that’s the case again in 2018. The age classes begin at 10-13 and go all the way to 60-plus among the 83 entries in this year’s tournament.

Matches will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and run through Saturday and Sunday at the New Richmond High School tennis courts, according to tournament director Denise Devereux. There is a wide variety of classes competing. They start with the youth 10-13 and 14-17 classes. There is a large number of entries in the adult men’s, women’s and mixed doubles classes. There are also 40-plus and 60-plus classes in the tournament this year.