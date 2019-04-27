Friday Softball: Ring throws no-hitter in Somerset victory

Somerset victory

Ring’s pitching and a late scoring rally resulted in an 8-0 victory for Somerset at St. Croix Falls on Friday. The win was a big improvement for the Spartans, who lost a non-conference game against Elk Mound the night before.

Somerset coach Paige Johnson is trying to be careful in not overworking Ring, a freshman. She suggested to Ring that the freshman should sit out of Friday’s game. Ring was emphatic that she felt good and should make the start.

“She pitched awesome,” Johnson said, saying she checked with Ring after every inning to make sure she was feeling well. Ring registered 10 strikeouts in the win.

This was a pitching showcase. While Ring threw a no-hitter, Somerset was held scoreless until the fifth inning. Makenzie Weeks started the fifth with a single and a bunt from Sophie Rivard moved her to second. Weeks scored on a single from Cora Atkins.

The Spartans broke the game open by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning. A two-run single from Ring was the key ingredient in the rally, with Madison Trautmiller, Rivard and Atkins also adding singles during the inning.

Johnson said the Spartans were getting good swings all night, but the hits didn’t start falling until the seventh. Johnson said the Spartans played with intensity throughout the game, which was in direct contrast to the showing they made against Elk Mound.

“It was not who we are as a team,” Johnson said of Thursday’s showing. “It’s definitely not what we want Somerset softball to be. I’m glad they were able to turn around so well.”

The Spartans have four games on the docket next week. That starts with a home game on Monday against Glenwood City, before a Middle Border Conference game at New Richmond on Tuesday.

New Richmond loss

The Tigers continue to get capable hitting and pitching, but defensive struggles led to a 12-8 loss for the Tigers at Prescott on Friday.

The Tigers outhit Prescott 16-8 in Friday’s game. The defensive struggles led to the Tigers trailing 11-2. The offense took off in the final innings, with the Tigers scoring twice in each of the final three innings.

Juniors Lexy Kupczak and Erika Emerson led the offense. Kupczak had a monster game, hitting two doubles and her third homer of the season. She drove home four runs. Emerson also generated three hits. Leah DeYoung, Anna Hams, Emma Tappe and Lanie Veenendall all finished with two hits.

Prescott built an insurmountable lead by scoring four runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth. Prescott homered twice.

DeYoung was the Tigers’ starting pitcher, working three and one-third innings. Veenendall pitched two and two-thirds innings in relief.

“Our pitchers are getting the ground balls and we’re not capitalizing,” New Richmond coach Lynzi Pechacek said. “Our defense just continues to let us down.”

While the defense needs work, Pechacek said the Tigers have shown substantial growth at the plate.

“We continue to hit the snot out of the ball,” she said.

The Tigers’ game Saturday was postponed. It is now part of next week’s schedule. The week starts with a game at Eau Claire Memorial on Monday. The Tigers host Somerset on Tuesday and play at Ellsworth on Thursday. The make up of Saturday’s game against Eau Claire North will be done next Friday in New Richmond.

St. Croix Central twinbill

Friday’s doubleheader at Baldwin-Woodville did not go well for the Panthers. They lost the first game 14-0 and 13-4 in the second game.

Central coach Mike Nilssen said the Panthers hit the ball decently in the first game, but right at Baldwin-Woodville defenders. He said Ashley Mann pitched solidly in the opening game, hitting her spots well, but Panther defensive miscues led to big innings for the Blackhawks.

Freshman Katherine Skoglund was the starting pitcher in the second game, with Mann pitching in relief. B-W got ahead early, but the Central bats started to make some noise later in the game. The loudest noise came off the bat of Angelica Olson, who bashed her first career home run.

“That was the shining spot of the night,” Nilssen said, saying Olson was so excited she rounded the bases in a full sprint.

Olivia Wasley produced two doubles in the second game. Claire Frankiewicz hit a triple and Myah Olson hit a double.

The Panthers are scheduled to play a non-conference game at Stanley-Boyd on Saturday.