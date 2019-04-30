Softball: New Richmond, Somerset will square off Tuesday

The outcome wasn't decided until the final pitch. Memorial loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. New Richmond pitcher Lanie Veenendall was then able to induce two pop-up outs, before getting a flyball to center fielder Erica Emerson for the final out of the game.

The Tigers got the deciding run of the game in the top of the eighth starting when Leah DeYoung led off with a triple. She scored when Anna Hams rifled a single up the middle for her second hit of the game.

This win is big for the Tigers in terms of WIAA seeding. The Tigers compete in Division 1 in softball, so their wins over Memorial and Menomonie from the Big Rivers Conference gives the Tigers a strong argument in the seeding process. Memorial is currently 2-2 in the BRC standings.

The Tigers took advantage of some wildness from the Memorial pitcher to score four runs in the first inning. The score was tied 4-4 until the Tigers scored three times in the fourth inning, with two of the runs coming home on a triple by Kupczak. Bella Cacka also drove home two runs in the win.

The Tigers only had five hits in the game, but they took eight walks.

The Tigers will host Somerset on Tuesday. They play at Ellsworth on Thursday, finishing the week with a home game against Eau Claire North on Friday.

The Tigers continue to get capable hitting and pitching, but defensive struggles led to a 12-8 loss for the Tigers at Prescott on Friday.

The Tigers outhit Prescott 16-8 in Friday's game. The defensive struggles led to the Tigers trailing 11-2. The offense took off in the final innings, with the Tigers scoring twice in each of the final three innings.

Kupczak and Emerson led the offense. Kupczak had a monster game, hitting two doubles and her third homer of the season. She drove home four runs. Emerson also generated three hits. DeYoung, Hams, Emma Tappe and Veenendall all finished with two hits.

Prescott built an insurmountable lead by scoring four runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth. Prescott homered twice.

DeYoung was the Tigers' starting pitcher, working 3 1/3 innings. Veenendall pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief.

"Our pitchers are getting the ground balls and we're not capitalizing," New Richmond coach Lynzi Pechacek said. "Our defense just continues to let us down."

While the defense needs work, Pechacek said the Tigers have shown substantial growth at the plate.

"We continue to hit the snot out of the ball," she said

Somerset no-hitter

Freshman Roxanne Ring fired a no-hitter in leading the Somerset softball team to a victory over St. Croix Falls on Friday. Ring's pitching and a late scoring rally resulted in an 8-0 victory for Somerset at St. Croix Falls on Friday. The win was a big improvement for the Spartans, who lost a non-conference game against Elk Mound the night before.

Somerset coach Paige Johnson is trying to be careful in not overworking Ring, a freshman. She suggested to Ring that the freshman should sit out of Friday's game. Ring was emphatic that she felt good and should make the start.

"She pitched awesome," Johnson said, saying she checked with Ring after every inning to make sure she was feeling well. Ring registered 10 strikeouts in the win.

This was a pitching showcase. While Ring threw a no-hitter, Somerset was held scoreless until the fifth inning. Makenzie Weeks started the fifth with a single and a bunt from Sophie Rivard moved her to second. Weeks scored on a single from Cora Atkins.

The Spartans broke the game open by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning. A two-run single from Ring was the key ingredient in the rally, with Madison Trautmiller, Rivard and Atkins also adding singles during the inning.

Johnson said the Spartans were getting good swings all night, but the hits didn't start falling until the seventh. Johnson said the Spartans played with intensity throughout the game, which was in direct contrast to the showing they made against Elk Mound.

"It was not who we are as a team," Johnson said of Thursday's showing. "It's definitely not what we want Somerset softball to be. I'm glad they were able to turn around so well."

The growing pains of a young team showed for the Spartans on Monday. They were limited to two hits in a 3-0 loss to Glenwood City.

Finding consistency has been a challenge for the Spartans. And with the schedule being so busy, it leaves time for one practice a week. That's tough on a team as young as the Spartans.

"We have to self correct," Johnson said of the schedule's consequences. "We're just young and we have to grow as a team, as individuals, and we've got to do it together."

There were highlights for the Spartans. Rivard doubled and Weeks singled for the Spartans' only hits and the defense turned a double play. Ring allowed six hits, all of them singles except for a sixth inning homer.

SCC rolls Webster

A long bus ride home was not a problem for the Panthers on Monday. It gave Central's players time to bask in the glow of an 11-0 win earned at Webster.

Central senior pitcher Ashley Mann pitched the five-inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out seven batters.

Central's hitting started with Olivia Wasley. She went 4-for-4 at the plate, with two doubles, driving home three runs. Parker Chladek was 3-for-4 with a double. Claire Frankiewicz produced a single and triple, driving home three runs. Angelica Olson reached base four times with two hits and two walks. The Panthers finished the night with 15 hits.

They played just as well on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with one error.

"We finally put together a complete effort for a whole game," said Central coach Mike Nilssen. "Everyone stayed positive and played together really well."

The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday, playing a double-header at Amery.

Friday's doubleheader at Baldwin-Woodville did not go well for the Panthers. They lost the first game 14-0, and fell 13-4 in the second game.

Nilssen said the Panthers hit the ball decently in the first game, but right at Baldwin-Woodville defenders. He said Mann pitched solidly in the opening game, hitting her spots well, but Panther defensive miscues led to big innings for the Blackhawks.

Freshman Katherine Skoglund was the starting pitcher in the second game, with Mann pitching in relief. B-W got ahead early, but the Central bats started to make some noise later in the game. The loudest noise came off the bat of Angelica Olson, who bashed her first career home run.

"That was the shining spot of the night," Nilssen said, saying Olson was so excited she rounded the bases in a full sprint.

Wasley produced two doubles in the second game. Frankiewicz hit a triple and Myah Olson hit a double.