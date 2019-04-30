New Richmond’s Lexy Kupczak delivered two towering doubles late in the game to carry the Tigers past Somerset, 9-3. St. Croix Central lost a double-header at Amery Tuesday, but Central senior Olivia Wasley was the hitting star of the twinbill. She homered three times over the two games.

New Richmond and Somerset were locked in a close game, tied 3-3 after four innings. The Tigers rallied with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Anna Hams started the rally with a single. Kupczak then hit a powering shot to the base of the fence in centerfield, chasing Hams home with the tie-breaking run. Later in the inning, Emma Tappe delivered a shot just over the infield that brought home two runs.

Kupczak came up again in the sixth inning, this time with the bases loaded. Kupczak fouled off several pitches, then got a pitch she liked, lofting it deep to center for a bases-clearing double.

Tiger coach Lynzi Pechacek said the team has been working on patience at the plate.

“Once a pitcher brings the pitch they want, they drive it,” Pechacek said.

Kupczak was one of four Tigers who finished with two hits in the game. Hams, Bella Cacka and Ali VonWald also delivered twice as the Tigers finished with 12 hits.

Two freshmen handled the pitching, dealing with the cold, biting wind. Lanie Veenendall got the win for the Tigers, with Roxanne Ring also pitching well for the Spartans. Only four of New Richmond’s nine runs were earned.

Somerset coach Paige Johnson said she felt her team’s errors were the difference in the game.

“There were a bunch of positives, we just had errors when they had runners on base,” Johnson said.

She said the pitching done by Ring was one positive, as was the team’s hitting. Ring and Mykenzie Leccia both had two hits. Leccia led off the game with a double and she scored on a double from Ring to give Somerset an early lead.

New Richmond baseball

The Tigers and Ellsworth have played dozens of close games through the years in Middle Border Conference action. Tuesday’s game wasn’t one of them. The Tigers scored 12 runs in the first inning and the bats never cooled off in a 25-1 win over the Panthers. This may be the largest winning margin the Tigers have ever had against Ellsworth.

The success wasn’t just from the hitters. New Richmond pitchers Reece Lucas and Cole Eastep combined on a no-hitter. Ellsworth’s run came in the fifth inning due to the Tigers’ only error of the night. Lucas pitched the first three innings, with Eastep handling the final two. Tiger coach Travis Helland said the pitchers did a good job of staying warm and mentally into the game during the long half-innings the Tigers when the Tigers were rolling up their run total.

The offensive success started at the top of the order, with Charlie Thibodeau and Hayden Bradbury both producing four hits, including a double for each of them. The Tigers finished the game with 18 hits. Thibodeau, Jack Bau and Cooper Eckardt all scored four times.

The big hit of the game was supplied by Lucas. Lucas drove home three runs in the first inning, but that was just a start. He drove home three more in the second inning with his second homer of the season. Lucas now has 20 RBI for the season. He leads the Tigers with a .500 batting average.

“Hitting was contagious,” Helland said of the team’s monster game. “We put a lot of good at-bats together and hit the ball in the gaps.”

The Tigers, now 10-5, will host Baldwin-Woodville at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Citizens Field.

St. Croix Central softball

The best individual hitting performance of the day, and possibly of the season, went for naught as the Panthers lost a double-header at Amery on Tuesday.

Central senior Olivia Wasley bashed three homers over the fence in the two games at Amery. Wasley did the best she could to carry the Panthers. The Panthers put up a good fight in the opening game, losing 8-5. Wasley homered once and Claire Frankiewicz went 3-3 at the plate. Angelica Olson drove home two of the Panther runs, with Ashley Mann pitching the complete game.

The second game started well for the Panthers, leading 2-1 before the defense fell apart in the third inning. The Panthers gave up five runs that inning and the damage continued to grow, resulting in a 21-3 loss.

Wasley homered twice in the second game. Her homers and a single by Emily Gatzke were the only hits the Panthers could manage in the second game.

The Panthers will play at home on Thursday when they host Osceola.

Somerset soccer

The Spartans improved to 7-3-1 for the season with a 4-0 win at Amery on Tuesday.

The game followed a formula that has been working effectively for the Spartans. Get offense from forwards Satin Mull and Taylor Paulson, then choke off the opponents’ scoring chances by playing an active defensive style.

Mull and Paulson both scored twice, once in each half, to take care of the offensive side of the win. Goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten made 14 saves to earn the shutout.

Somerset coach Bill Roll said most of Amery’s shots came in the first 20 minutes of the game. He said the Spartans looked fatigued after an exhausting game against Ashland the day before. He said the exhaustion went away when Paulson scored the first goal of the game.

That goal stemmed from a long punt from Eichten. Paulson ran onto the ball and turned it into a breakaway goal.

The second goal was a product of savvy defense. Rachel Webb cut between a pair of Amery players to steal a pass. She slotted a pass ahead to Mull, who was able to break into the clear for the goal.

Roll said Paulson and Mull are playing well together, sharing the ball.

The Spartans will be back on the road Thursday, playing at Barron.