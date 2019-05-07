Monday Sports: Girls take the forefront in soccer, softball

New Richmond soccer

The Tigers took down their nearest challenger in the MBC standings when they won 3-1 at Hayward on Monday.

Hayward used a highly defensive approach to try slowing down the Tigers. The Tigers dominated possession of the ball, but whenever a Tiger got in a position to shoot, there was a swarm of Hurricanes headed in her direction.

“We had to really work hard to get our goals,” said Tiger coach Tracey Boyle.

This was the closest MBC game the Tigers have played this season. In all of their other conference games this season, the Tigers have won by at least eight goals.

Sophomore Kacie Malone two of the Tiger goals. Junior Maya Greenquist scored the third goal on a penalty kick late in the game and she assisted on both of Malone’s scores.

The Tigers will play again Tuesday at Baldwin-Woodville. They will be in a tournament at D.C. Everest this weekend, facing Wausau East on Friday and Hustisford on Saturday.

Somerset soccer

The Spartans also notched a 3-1 MBC win on Monday, when they played at Baldwin-Woodville.

Two Somerset forwards were out sick, but that didn’t stop the Spartan attack. Taylor Paulson continued her recent scoring success by notching the first two Somerset goals. She scored the only goal of the first half in the 36th minute off a cross-field feed from Rachel Webb.

B-W tied the score in the 56th minute on a 40-yard shot that just went under the crossbar. The score was only tied for 20 seconds. Megan Larse carried the ball down the left side of the field and took a shot. Paulson made a run to the far post, where she redirected the shot into the net.

Somerset’s persistence paid off on the third goal. B-W took a goal kick and Somerset’s Erin Huerta pressed the girl who received the kick. Huerta forced the turnover, getting the ball ahead to Larse for the goal.

Somerset coach Bill Roll said Larse stepped to play well at forward with her teammates out sick. He said the defense, led by Kristen Vensland, also performed well. He said B-W had one speedy attacker and Vensland cut off each of her runs toward the Spartan goal.

Somerset’s next action is Thursday when the Spartans are at home against Osceola.

New Richmond softball

The Tigers got strong pitching and defense, but couldn’t manage much hitting in a 5-2 loss at Amery.

Amery’s Autumn Rivard was the centerpiece in the game. She pitched 4.1 innings without giving up a run. She also had the big hit of the game, a three-run homer in the first inning off New Richmond starter Leah DeYoung.

“Leah let one pitch hang. Besides that, she was real solid,” said New Richmond coach Lynzi Pechacek.

Lanie Veenendall had two of the four Tiger hits and she had the only RBI of the game. Anna Hams and Erika Emerson also had hits for the Tigers.

This was the first of four road games for the Tigers this week. They’ll play at Osceola on Tuesday, Somerset on Thursday and Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.

Somerset softball

The Spartans continue to battle evenly with nearly every team in the Middle Border Conference. The Spartans went to extra innings on Monday with Baldwin-Woodville, but couldn’t finish off the Blackhawks. B-W scored once in the eighth inning to win 7-6.

Both teams scored in the first inning, but the Blackhawks came back with three runs in the second inning. Somerset made its charge in the fourth inning, scoring five times in the fourth inning to move ahead 6-4. Roxanne Rng started the rally with a walk and she scored on Makenzie Weeks’ single. Isabel Garcia followed with a single and Weeks scored when Taryn Dornseif reached on an error. Sophie Rivard lined a single up the middle that tied the score at 4-4. Mykenzie Leccia then delivered the big hit of the game, a two-run triple to deep rightfield.

B-W kept coming back, producing single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth to overtake the Spartans.

Weeks led the Spartans with three hits. Rivard finished with two hits.

Somerset coach Paige Johnson said she knew her team came to play with the way they reacted to B-W scoring in the first inning.

“Everyone was coming up with big hits. They battled,” Johnson said.

The Spartans made several nice defensive plays, with Madison Trautmiller making two of them at third base. In the third inning she dove into foul territory to spear a line drive that was smashed down the line. She also got the Spartans out of jam in the sixth inning by showing quick reactions to turn a 5-3 double play.

Trautmiller is one of the freshmen who is taking on a key role with the Spartans. Another is Ring, who has pitched nearly every inning for Somerset this season.

Ring said that after seeing every team in the conference once, she now has a better idea of how to deal with each hitter in the conference. She said it’s been a major step up from the hitting she faced in youth ball the past few years.

“You learn the hitters are a lot more experienced. At the beginning, I was throwing a lot slower and more cautious,” Ring said, saying that she’s now more confident challenging hitters.

Ring said one of the biggest surprises for her has been how welcoming the older girls have been to the freshmen.

“Everyone has been clicking really well on the team,” she said.

The Spartans’ streak of home games continues on Tuesday against St. Croix Central and Thursday against New Richmond.