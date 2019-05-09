New Richmond scored three runs in the first inning and maintained a lead until Somerset came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Spartans put together their biggest rally of the season, ringing up eight runs, to defeat New Richmond 9-4.

The Spartans and Tigers entered the game tied for fifth place in the Middle Border Conference standings with 4-7 records and both teams carry extremely young rosters. Despite their youth both teams played quite clean games, except for a few throwing miscues in the opposing team’s big inning.

Somerset’s rally started the Audrey Leonard drawing a walk and Makenzie Weeks being hit by a pitch. At that time the New Richmond coaches changed pitchers, bringing in Lanie Veenendall to replace Leah DeYoung. Somerset then got a walk to load the bases. Somerset’s first run scored on one of several controversial calls on the bases, where it appeared a tag was made on the bases but no call was made. Somerset cut the lead to 4-3 on another fielder’s choice grounder.

The deciding hit came from Somerset freshman MyKenzie Leccia, who was celebrating her 15th birthday. Call this a birthday bash, because Leccia launched a double to the leftfield gap that chased home the tying and go-ahead runs.

Leccia was all smiles after the game. She said she thought she might have hit the ball well enough to put it over the fence. Leccia said she and Veenendall were teammates on a team last summer.

While they’re young, Leccia said the Spartans are growing together as a team.

“It’s not just one person, everyone is contributing,” she said. Leccia was going to celebrate her birthday with her teammates at the Somerset Dairy Queen.

Leccia’s double ignited the Spartans’ hitting. Georgia Hammer singled, Roxanne Ring tripled, and Weeks and Isabella Garcia both singled, with all four of those hits driving home runs.

Ring pitched the complete game for the Spartans. After giving up the three runs in the first inning, she was quite solid, with the Tigers rarely able to hit the ball out of the infield. The one exception came in the fourth inning when DeYoung ripped a double to center to score Allina Rewald, who had singled.

The Tigers got their runs in the first inning when Emma Tappe tripled to send home the first two runs. She scored on a single from Veenendall.

Tiger coach Lynzi Pechacek said the loss is part of the growth process for her team.

“All we can do tomorrow is learn from it and move on. They started to hit the ball and our defense got a little rattled,” she said.

Pechacek was complimentary of both her pitchers. DeYoung was strong tying up Somerset batters with her inside pitches. When Veenendall ran into trouble in the sixth, the coaches considered taking her out. She lobbied to stay in the circle.

“I want to hear that from Lanie. She’s going to have to learn to throw in tough situations like that,” Pechacek said.

The good news for the Tigers is that every player in the lineup had at least one hit, with four of the girls producing two hits.

Somerset is back in action Friday at Osceola, while New Richmond plays at Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset soccer

The biggest turnaround of the day on Thursday might have been made by the Somerset girls soccer team. Somerset trailed Osceola 1-0 at halftime. Seventeen seconds into the second half, the game was tied and 10 minutes into the half, Somerset had a 3-1 lead. The Spartans finished the night with a 5-1 win.

Somerset coach Bill Roll was not delicate in his assessment of the first half.

“That was the worst half we played all year. We were all just a little off. We weren’t playing quick. It was a mindset thing,” he said.

The Spartans got the ball to start the second half. Erin Huerta delivered a lead pass to Satin Mull, who scored 17 seconds into the action. Huerta put the Spartans ahead five minutes into the half. She’s been aggressively charging goal kicks and it worked again, stealing the ball and quickly turning it into a goal.

Another goal came five minutes later, off a passing combination between the forwards, with Taylor Paulson setting up Mull for the goal.

Paulson scored in the 80th minute off a lead pass from Huerta. Paulson raced past an Osceola defender to make the score possible.

“It was a good hustle play by Taylor,” Roll said.

Mull completed her hat trick in the 83rd minute off an assist from Liv Hoff.

Roll said the Spartans are 30-0-4 in games where they’ve allowed zero or one goal over the past three seasons.

The next game for the Spartans will be Monday against Barron, which will decide which team places third in the conference standings this season.

Somerset baseball

Sometimes you can do everything right and still not win. That was the case for the Somerset baseball team Thursday. The Spartans and Bloomer battled into extra innings, with the Blackhawks winning 3-2.

The Spartans didn’t commit an error and pitcher Jack Branch didn’t allow a walk in the game. Branch pitched the complete game, with Bloomer getting the winning run on a bases-loaded single in the eighth inning.

“It was great to watch Jack throw the best game he’s thrown for us so far,” said Somerset coach Zac Eichten.

The Spartans scored once in the third inning, when Jack Gazdik singled home AJ Beasley. Beasley scored again in the top of the sixth, but Bloomer tied the score in the bottom of the inning.

The weather was one of the unique features in this game.

“I’ve never played in wind that bad in my life,” Eichten said, saying that the wind was blowing straight in from centerfield. Both teams had their outfielders stationed just behind their infielders because the coaches didn’t expect any hit to go further into that wind.

Somerset is back in action on Friday, playing at Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond tennis

A Menomonie injury resulted in the only Tiger win in their non-conference match on the Mustangs’ courts on Thursday. Menomonie won 6-1.

New Richmond’s No. 2 doubles team got the win. They were trailing 5-2 in the opening set when a Menomonie player went down with a leg injury. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said she was informed that the player suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon.

Menomonie has 47 players on its roster and Devereux said the Mustangs have become the third best team in the Big Rivers Conference.

“None of our guys played badly. They were outplayed. We’re young compared to them,” Devereux said.

This was the start of a frenzied weekend for the Tigers. They play at Eau Claire North on Friday. That’s the start of a road trip that takes them to Tomah on Saturday for matches against Tomah, Viroqua and West Salem.

St. Croix Central softball

The Panthers played a double-header against Prescott on Thursday. The Panthers put up an admirable fight in the first game, losing 4-0. One bad defensive inning caused the second game to get away from the Panthers in a 14-1 loss.

Central pitcher Ashley Mann allowed five hits in the opening game. Unfortunately, the Panthers were limited to two hits, from Olivia Wasley and Angelica Olson.

“We played very well in that game,” said Central coach Mike Nilssen.

The Panthers were bitten by the error bug in the second inning of the second game. Catherine Skoglund entered the game in the third inning and pitched shutout ball over the final three innings.

Central was limited to four hits in the second game. Wasley had two of the hits, with Myah Olson and Zoey Page getting the other hits.

The Panthers are back in action on Friday with a game at Ellsworth.

St. Croix Central baseball

The Panthers’ game scheduled for Thursday against Osceola was postponed due to the weather. It will be made up as part of a double-header on Monday, May 20.