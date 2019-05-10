New Richmond baseball

Hudson is near the bottom of the Big Rivers Conference standings, but the Raiders were better than the Tigers on Friday. The Raiders scored four runs in the top of the first inning. The Tigers kept trying to come back, but their efforts fell short in a 10-4 non-conference loss.

Both teams finished with 10 hits. But the Tigers made three errors where the Raiders played clean defense.

“We never really got it going,” Tiger coach Travis Helland said. “It started with our pitching and defense. We didn’t throw as many strikes as we needed and we didn’t make all the defensive plays.”

The main source of offense for the Tigers was senior Hayden Bradbury. He lined out a two-run double in the second inning to trim Hudson’s lead to 4-2. Bradbury followed with a two-run single in the fourth inning, at that time cutting the Hudson lead to 6-4.

Charlie Thibodeau and Brandon Gaspord also had two hits for the Tigers. Fred Riba reached base four times on a single and three walks.

The Tigers don’t have time to dwell on the loss. Saturday is Baseball Day in New Richmond, with four games scheduled at Citizens Field. The day will be capped by the varsity Tigers hosting Amery at 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central baseball

Central played a first inning that was unlike any inning they’ve played possibly all season. By handing Prescott a six-run lead, it proved too much for the Panthers to recover from, losing 8-3.

Prescott only needed one hit to produce the first inning rally. Six walks, a hit batter and an error were packaged with the hit to put Prescott ahead 6-0 before Central had been to bat.

“We need to hit the reset button,” Central coach Tom Sauve said. The loss ended a streak of five straight Middle Border Conference wins for the Panthers.

After the rocky start, the Panthers did settle down. Keagen Berg worked three innings of effective relief and Mason Dado worked the final four innings, allowing one run while striking out seven.

Central scored single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings. The Panthers had their chances. Two of them were shut down by tremendous defensive plays by Prescott. The third inning ended when the Prescott leftfielder made an incredible over-the-shoulder catch just in front of the 323-foot sign on the leftfield fence. Central’s sixth inning ended on a shoestring catch by the Prescott rightfielder.

Central outhit Prescott 9-5. Dado, Derek Myer and Zac Holme all had two hits for the Panthers. Central resumes its schedule on Tuesday with a game at New Richmond.

New Richmond softball

The bottom of the sixth inning bit the Tigers for the second straight night. The Tigers trailed at Baldwin-Woodville until the bottom of the sixth. That’s when B-W scored six times to win 8-1. This came a night after the Tigers gave up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 9-4 loss at Somerset.

The loss drops the Tigers to 4-9 in MBC games. The Tigers play their final MBC game of the season on Monday at St. Croix Central.

Tiger coach Lynzi Pechacek said the games from the last two nights showed that the Tigers are capable of playing excellent ball. The Tigers didn’t have an error and sophomore Leah DeYoung gave another encouraging pitching effort.

The fact the Tigers have no seniors might be showing in some of these instances, Pechacek said. She said the team needs to find ways to pull out of these tailspins before they are so damaging.

“We’re young, that has a lot to do with it. We have to work on being mentally tough,” she said.

The Tigers play at St. Croix Central in their final MBC game of the season on Monday. The Tigers end the regular season next Thursday when they host River Falls.

St. Croix Central softball

The Panthers produced some of the most encouraging news of the night on Friday. Central led against MBC leader Ellsworth after four innings. Ellsworth was able to make a late charge to maintain its perfect conference record, but Central’s girls had something to be encouraged about in the 9-4 loss.

“It’s the best we’ve played in a while and probably the best we played all year,” said Central coach Mike Nilssen.

Central pitcher Ashley Mann limited Ellsworth to nine hits, but two of them were homers. Central had five hits, produced by Olivia Wasley, Parker Chladek, Zoey Page, Emily Gatzke and Mann. Chladek drove home two of the runs.

The Panthers finish the MBC season on Monday when they host New Richmond. Their final regular season game will be Tuesday when they host Elmwood-Plum City. The WIAA Division 3 playoffs begin next Thursday.