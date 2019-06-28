Fun Fest softball, tennis registration deadlines approaching

New Richmond Tennis Open

The 19th annual New Richmond Tennis Open will be played on July 12-14 at the New Richmond High School tennis courts.

Registration can be done online through New Richmond Community Education, with a signup deadline of July 3. The tournament will again have men's and women's and mixed doubles for the open division, 40-plus, and are trying again for 60-plus. There will 10-13 year old for boys and girls and also 14-17 and parent/child A and B levels. Youth matches may start on Thursday evening.

Willow River Run

The Willow River Run has been a New Richmond tradition since 1979. This year's race will start on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at Mary Park. It is a 5K walk/run. Race day registration begins at 6 p.m. Pre-register before July 1 to be guaranteed a race T-shirt. Registration can be done at New Richmond Community Education or through their website.

There will be numerous door prizes this year, along with post-race refreshments and snackers. Age group awards will be hand-made by a local artist. All money raised through race fees will go to the New Richmond Pathways Committee.

Fun Fest Softball

Hatfield Park will be filled with action July 12-14 with the annual Fun Fest Softball Tournament. There will be two divisions for the tournament, recreational and competitive. There will also be a home run derby at 7 p.m. on July 13, featuring many of the top power hitters in the tournament.

Any team looking to enter the tournament should contact Justin Doriott at 715-338-2943. Deadline to sign up a team is July 1.

New Richmond Millers

The Millers will host their annual Fun Fest game on Friday, July 12 at Citizens Field. Hudson will be the opponent in this year's Fun Fest contest, which will start at 7:30 p.m.