NR youth baseball, softball teams win state titles

New Richmond went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Hermantown 9-4, Minnetonka 9-2 and STMA Knights 15-4. That moved New Richmond to the championship round. New Richmond started with a 7-4 over St. Paul Highlands. In the semifinals, New Richmond topped Grand Rapids 11-8. In the championship game, New Richmond faced Northfield, which was the fourth seed in the tournament. New Richmond was at its best in the state championship game, winning 12-0.

The Tiger team got fitted for championship rings and the rings will be presented at an upcoming Minnesota Twins game.

The New Richmond 12U Black softball team played in the Tier 2 state tournament in Eden Prairie winning five games and going undefeated to win the state championship. They played Eden Prairie in the championship game, where they won 12-2. Every game was a battle in the heat, but because of timely hitting, awesome defense, and amazing pitching, the Tigers were able to win their state championship.

New Richmond 12U Black will play in the Monsta Nationals at Lakeville, Minn. on August 1-4.