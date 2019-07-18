Search
    NR youth baseball, softball teams win state titles

    By Dave Newman Today at 10:54 a.m.
    The New Richmond U10AA baseball team that won the Gopher League state championship includes (front, l-r) Ceagan Langeness, Chase Huber, Colton Gunter and Jackson Schroeder; (middle) Luke Quade, Brady Pederstuen, Mason Gunter, Tanner Gess, Brock Germain, Evan Fagnan and Alex Solberg; (back) coaches TJ Huber, Todd Solberg, Brian Schroeder, Jeremy Gess and Jacques Charland. Submitted photo1 / 2
    The New Richmond 12U state championship softball team includes (front, l-r) Brier Blietz, Emma Eastep and Catelyn Swanepoel; (second row) Ginger Ann Lucas and Bella Baillargeon; (Girls standing) Jordyn VonWald, Maddie Gafner, Haley Jackson and Lydia Haleen; (back) Coaches Ryan Gafner, Brian Blietz and Bob Baillargeon. Missing from the picture is Lexi Fiebiger. Submitted photo2 / 2

    The New Richmond baseball and softball programs both have state championships to celebrate in tournaments played over the weekend.

    There were 32 teams were in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions and the New Richmond U10AA baseball team came away at state champions. New Richmond was the sixth-seeded team in the tournament.

    New Richmond went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Hermantown 9-4, Minnetonka 9-2 and STMA Knights 15-4. That moved New Richmond to the championship round. New Richmond started with a 7-4 over St. Paul Highlands. In the semifinals, New Richmond topped Grand Rapids 11-8. In the championship game, New Richmond faced Northfield, which was the fourth seed in the tournament. New Richmond was at its best in the state championship game, winning 12-0.

    The Tiger team got fitted for championship rings and the rings will be presented at an upcoming Minnesota Twins game.

    The New Richmond 12U Black softball team played in the Tier 2 state tournament in Eden Prairie winning five games and going undefeated to win the state championship. They played Eden Prairie in the championship game, where they won 12-2. Every game was a battle in the heat, but because of timely hitting, awesome defense, and amazing pitching, the Tigers were able to win their state championship. 

    New Richmond 12U Black will play in the Monsta Nationals at Lakeville, Minn. on August 1-4.

