Tennis: Tigers face two MBC opponents this week

New Richmond's wins came at No. 1 and No. 4 singles. Trent Ziebol got the win at No. 1 singles, in a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 marathon. It seems that every one of Ziebol's matches this season has been a close battle right to the end. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said she hoped his strong finish in this match would be the breakthrough match that helps him to relax more in the critical times in matches.

Jack Davis got the win at No. 4 singles. The Tigers were without Dave Miller and Isiah Dahl for this match, so the coaches had to reshuffle the deck. Quentin Hayes and Davis moved from No. 2 doubles to the bottom pair of singles matches. Hayes lost a close match at No. 3 singles, but Davis was able to come through in the fourth slot. Davis lost the first set 6-3, but came back with 6-3, 7-5 wins.

"I told Jack to embrace his slice and dice style," Devereux said, saying that Davis was able to frustrate his opponent by controlling play that way.

While the Tigers lost all three doubles matches, Devereux said the Tigers showed promise. Joe Casey and Ray Osterbauer played at No. 2 doubles for the first time. After losing the first set 6-0, they played evenly with the Regis team in the second set, losing in a tie-breaker.

Tyler Dennis and Jake Rogers were put together as the No. 3 doubles team. They lost the opening set 6-2, but played much better in the second set, losing 7-5.

The Tigers won their second MBC match by a 4-3 score on Thursday at Amery.

In Tuesday's victory over Baldwin-Woodville, it was the singles lineup that produced the wins. At Amery, a sweep by the Tiger doubles teams was key to the victory.

The Tiger No. 1 doubles team of Kukacka and Brandon Dennis put together a 6-3, 6-2 victory. At No. 2 doubles, Hayes and Davis came through with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Devereux said both teams played much better than they had in Tuesday's match.

The deciding match of the night was at No. 3 doubles. Casey and Osterbauer won the first set 6-3. The second set was tied 3-3. Devereux informed them that this match would decide the team outcome and the Tigers went out and won the next three games to complete the victory.

The lone singles win for the Tigers came from Miller in the No. 3 singles slot, where he came through with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

In terms of varsity experience, this season's Tiger lineup didn't come into the season with a large amount of experience. Devereux said it has been the willingness of the Tigers to absorb coaching that has made the team a success.

"We've got new guys, but they're willing to learn and they take coaching well," she said.

The Tigers did have one major piece of bad news Thursday. In the first set of his four singles match, Isiah Dahl was backpedalling while attempting to hit an overhead shot. He fell, bracing his fall with his hands. He was in pain, but decided to continue to play the match. It was found after the match that he had broken one wrist and sprained the other. The injury will knock him out of the lineup for the season.

"He showed a lot of grit to finish that match," Devereux said.

The start of a streak of three MBC matches in four days went well for the team on Tuesday. The Tigers swept the singles matches to earn a 4-3 win over Baldwin-Woodville.

Ziebol, Logan Denucci and Miller scored wins in the top three matches, never giving up more than three games in a set.

Tyler Dennis won the pivotal No. 4 singles match. He won the opening set 6-1, but dropped the second set 6-4. Devereux informed Dennis that his would likely be the deciding match in the final team outcome.

"I was really impressed with him in the third set, with his competitiveness. I think (the challenge) really fired him up," Devereux said.

All three doubles matches were close, including the No. 3 doubles match going to three sets.

The Tigers play two more MBC matches this week, hosting Altoona Tuesday and playing at Osceola Thursday. The Tigers will host their annual quad tournament on Friday.