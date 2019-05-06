The Panthers wanted to get out to fast starts on Saturday, in hopes of getting their bench players some game time. They took that to the extreme in the opening game, scoring 13 runs in the top of the first inning. The Panthers sent 18 batters to the plate in the rally.

Central coach Tom Sauve was impressed with how his players approached the tournament.

“Our guys were dialed in. Our guys did a good job of taking pitches the other way, using the entire field,” Sauve said.

The Panthers were also smart in their at-bats, accepting 13 walks to go with their nine hits. Among the hits was the first varsity hit for Panther senior Tyler Berg.

Sophomore Mason Dado had a memorable game. He threw a two-hitter for his first varsity shutout. He also led the Panther offense with two hits and three runs driven in. Trevor Miller also produced two hits and two RBI. Sauve said Dado showed that when he throws first pitch strikes, he can be a highly effective pitcher.

Bruce tried to get out to a fast start in the second game, scoring four times in the first inning. The Panthers withstood that burst. Central scored once in the first inning, then broke the game open with a nine-run rally in the second inning. The Panthers scored in all five innings. They won on the 10-run rule, with Spencer Trainor blasting a shot over the head of the Bruce centerfielder to drive home the final run.

Zac Holme and Derek Myer were the offensive standouts against Bruce. Holme drove home four of the Panthers’ runs and Myer delivered a double, triple and two walks in his four plate appearances. The Panthers finished with 13 hits.

Keagen Berg was given his first starting pitching assignment in this game. He’s been highly effective as a reliever and the coaches want to extend his pitching in case he’s needed as a starter in the WIAA playoffs. After giving up four runs in the first he settled in, throwing 93 pitches to earn the win.

The Panthers are currently in second place in the Middle Border Conference standings and this week will be huge in their pursuit of the MBC lead. The Panthers play at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, before hosting Osceola on Thursday and Prescott on Friday.

New Richmond tennis quad

The Tigers were winners in two of their three matches in their home quad on Friday. The Tigers scored wins over Superior and Chippewa Falls. The coaches then switched up the lineup against Altoona. The Tigers will be facing Altoona this Tuesday in an MBC match, so this one had little meaning.

The Tigers defeated Superior 5-2 and Chippewa Falls 4-3. Against Superior, the Tigers got wins in the singles lineup from Trent Ziebol, Logan Denucci and Dave Miller. Denucci won in three sets and Miller earned his win by winning tiebreakers in both sets.

The Tigers got wins at the two and three slots in the doubles lineup. The Tigers were without the Dennis brothers for this tournament because of a family funeral, which led to Caden Wayne and Jake Rogers moving into the varsity lineup. They both were involved in key wins against Chippewa Falls.

Wayne was moved into Brandon Dennis’ spot on the #1 doubles team with Matt Kukacka. They’d never played together before and they worked on communication against Superior. They honed the communication against Chippewa Falls. The Tigers lost the first set 6-1, but came back to win the final two sets 6-3, 10-8.

Rogers produced the Tigers’ only singles win against Chippewa Falls. Rogers is normally a doubles player, but he adapted quickly, earning his first varsity win with a 6-2, 6-2 decision at #4 singles.

“He’s very quick at the net and he’s a more natural doubles player,” TIger coach Denise Devereux said. “His win was huge for us.”

Quentin Hayes and Jack Davis earned a 6-3, 6-3 win at #2 doubles and Joe Casey and Ray Osterbauer won at #3 doubles, 6-2, 6-2.

In the makeshift lineup used against Altoona, Hayes ended up at #1 singles. Hayes has never played at the top singles level before, but he was able to score a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 win.

“Quentin was the highlight of the win,” Devereux said. “His volleys were so crisp and clean. When he was at the net, he put balls away.”

The Tigers also got wins at the top two doubles slots. The coaches paired the two most experienced Tigers, Ziebol and Kukacka, and they generated a 6-3, 6-4 win at #1 doubles. Denucci and Wayne played together at #2 doubles and won in three sets.

Rogers was teamed with Jordan McGinley at #3 doubles and they put up a strong showing in a three-set loss. It was McGinley’s first varsity match.

Spartans bounce back

Somerset’s baseball team played games Thursday that were also mirror opposites of each other on Thursday and Friday. The Spartans lost to Osceola 7-6 on Thursday and they rebounded with a 7-6 win over Shell Lake on Friday.

Friday’s win came in on a seventh inning walkoff single by Jacob Miller, bringing home Andre Beasley with the winning run.

Somerset coach Zac Eichten praised Miller for his production after seeing limited time during the season.

“He keeps himself ready to go. He took the opportunity we gave him and made the most of it,” Eichten said.

The seventh inning single was one of two big hits for Miller. He also produced a two-run single in the fifth inning that tied the game.

Miller was one of several Spartans who had good offensive games. Jack Gazdik broke out of a recent slump, singling twice and driving home three runs. Will Piletich also produced two hits, driving home one run.

Bailey Mullenberg started on the mound for Somerset, lasting two innings. Aaron Shartin-Folkert took over and pitched efficiently, allowing five hits and one run in the final five innings to earn the win. He didn’t walk a batter. The Spartans were down 5-2 after two innings and Shartin-Folkert’s pitching bought the Spartans time to make a comeback. With no walks from Shartin-Folkert and one error from the Spartan defense, this was the type of efficiency the coaches are looking for.

“The key to our victories is pretty clear,” Eichten said. “It’s play defense and throw strikes. We have a team that can hit the ball.”

It was Somerset that took the early lead Thursday, getting a 6-2 lead after two innings. But walks and errors gave Osceola the chance to comeback. AJ Beasley gave the Spartans an early jolt Thursday, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning. He also pitched into the seventh inning, allowing three earned runs. The Spartan bullpen struggled to find the strike zone, helping Osceola get the win.

Shartin-Folkert and Piletich both had two hits in the loss and Nick Swanson drove home two runs.

The Spartans will be back in action on Thursday, hosting Ellsworth in a double-header that starts at 3:30 p.m.

New Richmond softball

The Tigers hoped to improve to 3-0 against Big Rivers Conference teams this season, but they weren’t quite able to get that done on Friday. The Tigers put up a good battle, but lost to Eau Claire North 7-4 on the Tigers’ home field.

Earlier this season the Tigers earned wins against Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie from the BRC. This is important because the Tigers will be competing against most of the BRC teams in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs later this month.

The Tigers matched North with eight hits, but North hit the ball with authority. Five of their hits went for extra bases. Tiger coach Lynzi Pechacek said strong play from the team’s outfielders took away more possible North hits.

“Allina Rewald played really well in the outfield. She had a couple over the shoulder catches on the warning track,” Pechacek said.

Bella Cacka led New Richmond’s offense with three hits, including a double. She drove home two runs.

North scored three runs in the second inning and held the lead from there, though the game was close throughout. After five innings, the Tigers trailed 4-3.

Pechacek said North’s pitcher had the most effective changeup the Tigers have faced all season and she threw it frequently, which kept the Tigers off-balance.

The Tigers face a week filled with bus trips this week. The face Amery on Monday, Osceola on Tuesday, Somerset on Thursday and Baldwin-Woodville on Friday and all four games are on the road.

Scott Miller Invitational

The New Richmond and St. Croix Central boys golf team played at the annual Scott Miller Invitational at Hayward on Friday and Saturday. New Richmond placed seventh among the 24 teams in the event and St. Croix Central placed 12th.

New Richmond was led by Owen Covey, who placed 12th overall in the tournament. Covey shot rounds of 81 and 78 to finish at 159. Michael Benedict had a two-day score of 166, with Blake Peterson at 167, Clay Gess at 174 and Ryan Anderson at 192.

St. Croix Central was led in the tournament by Matt Mueller. He shot rounds of 78 and 85 to finish at 163, placing him 20th in the tournament. Mason Bohatta had a two-day score of 170, with Zach Anderson at 184 and Jacob Sanders at 187.