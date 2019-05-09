Tennis: Tigers top Superior, Chippewa Falls

The Tigers defeated Superior 5-2 and Chippewa Falls 4-3. Against Superior, the Tigers got wins in the singles lineup from Trent Ziebol, Logan Denucci and Dave Miller. Denucci won in three sets and Miller earned his win by winning tiebreakers in both sets.

The Tigers got wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 slots in the doubles lineup. The Tigers were without the Dennis brothers for this tournament, which led to Caden Wayne and Jake Rogers moving into the varsity lineup. They both were involved in key wins against Chippewa Falls.

Wayne was moved into Brandon Dennis' spot on the No. 1 doubles team with Matt Kukacka. They'd never played together before and they worked on communication against Superior. They honed the communication against Chippewa Falls. The Tigers lost the first set 6-1, but came back to win the final two sets 6-3, 10-8.

Rogers produced the Tigers' only singles win against Chippewa Falls. Rogers is normally a doubles player, but he adapted quickly, earning his first varsity win with a 6-2, 6-2 decision at No. 4 singles.

"He's very quick at the net and he's a more natural doubles player," Tiger coach Denise Devereux said. "His win was huge for us."

Quentin Hayes and Jack Davis earned a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles and Joe Casey and Ray Osterbauer won at No. 3 doubles, 6-2, 6-2.

In the makeshift lineup used against Altoona, Hayes ended up at No. 1 singles. Hayes had never played at the top singles level before, but he was able to score a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 win.

"Quentin was the highlight of the win," Devereux said. "His volleys were so crisp and clean. When he was at the net, he put balls away."

The Tigers also got wins at the top two doubles slots. The coaches paired the two most experienced Tigers, Ziebol and Kukacka, and they generated a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles. Denucci and Wayne played together at No. 2 doubles and won in three sets.

Rogers was teamed with Jordan McGinley at No. 3 doubles and they put up a strong showing in a three-set loss. It was McGinley's first varsity match.

The Tigers notched a Middle Border Conference win on Thursday at Osceola, 6-1.

The singles matches all went the Tigers' way. New Richmond's only loss came in three sets at No. 1 doubles. The No. 3 doubles team of Osterbauer and Casey won in three sets.

The Tigers finish the regular season this week with a series of non-conference matches. They play at Menomonie Thursday and Eau Claire North on Friday, before playing in a tournament at Tomah on Saturday. The Tigers will host the 2019 Middle Border Conference Tournament on Tuesday, May 14.