Tennis: Tigers sharpen skills for MBC meet

The Tigers are second in the MBC standings heading into Tuesday’s event. Eau Claire Regis leads the MBC standings with 10 points. New Richmond, Altoona and Amery are all tied with eight points. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said it’s conceivable that any of those four teams could win the tournament on Tuesday, which would earn them at least a share of the outright title or more, depending upon where Regis finishes on Tuesday.

“Our main goal would be to win the tournament. It’s a lofty goal,” Devereux said. “They’re going to have to work hard at it.”

The Tigers played in a tournament at Tomah on Saturday. They scored wins over the host school, along with West Salem and Viroqua. They faced the host school first, winning 5-2. Wins in the singles lineup came from Trent Ziebol, Logan Denucci and Tyler Dennis. Quentin Hayes and Jack Davis were 6-3, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles and Ray Osterbauer won a close 7-5, 7-5 decision at No. 3 doubles.

Devereux said the weekend was good for the Tigers because they played in numerous three-set matches, getting them ready for the rigors of what they hope are multiple matches on Tuesday.

In the second round Saturday the Tigers faced West Salem, which is in its first year as a varsity program. The Tigers won 7-0, but West Salem was a capable team, especially in the singles lineup. Tyler Dennis and Jake Rogers both won lengthy battles in the bottom two singles slots, with Dennis winning 13-11 in the third set tie-break.

Saturday’s action finished against Viroqua. The winner wasn’t decided until the final match was completed. That match was No. 2 doubles, where Hayes and Davis won 10-7 in the third set tie-break to give the Tigers the 4-3 team victory.

Also earning wins were Ziebol, Denucci and the team of Osterbauer and Casey.

Tomah was the second stop of the Tigers’ weekend road trip. They played at Eau Claire North Friday, with Ziebol and Denucci getting the Tiger wins in a 5-2 loss. Ziebol and Denucci both went 4-0 for the weekend. Devereux played some of his best tennis on the trip.

“He’s really come a long way in the last few matches,” she said.

Devereux said the intensity of the late schedule, which included five matches in three days, was needed to offset the slow start of the schedule.

“We haven’t had enough matches or practices because of the weather,” she said.

Three matches went to three sets and the Tigers needed to win all three to earn a team victory in Tuesday’s MBC match against Altoona. Unfortunately, the Tigers were only able to win one of those three-setters, resulting in an Altoona 5-2 win over the Tigers.

New Richmond’s No. 3 doubles team of Osterbauer and Casey scored a 6-3, 6-1 win in the first match that was completed. Altoona won the next three matches and the three remaining matches went to three sets. Those matches were in the top two singles slots and the top doubles match. All three were battles to the end.

Altoona won the top doubles match, defeating the Tiger tandem of Matt Kukacka and Brandon Dennis 6-4. Denucci played a marathon at No. 2 singles. He won the first set 6-4 and lost the second 7-5. The third set was extremely close, going to a tie-breaker, where Altoona was able to win the deciding game.

The most dramatic finish came at No. 1 singles, where Ziebol made an amazing comeback to win the third set. Ziebol lost the opening set 6-4. He had to battle in the second set, winning in a tie-breaker 9-7. But the Ziebol’s battle was just beginning. He fell behind 5-3 in the third set. The next game went to deuce 16 times, with Ziebol fighting off match point numerous times. Ziebol rode the momentum of that win, completing the comeback by winning the next three games to finish with a 7-5 victory.