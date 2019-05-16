Medals are earned for placing among the top three in each flight at the tournament. The Tigers medaled in four flights. Tyler Dennis was the Tigers’ lone second place finisher at No. 4 singles. Logan Denucci finished in third place at No. 2 singles, and the team of Joe Casey and Ray Osterbauer took third at #3 doubles.

Ziebol played some of his best tennis of the season on Tuesday. The competition between the top singles players in the conference has been close all season and it was that way again Tuesday. Ziebol breezed through his opening match against Ellsworth, winning 6-0, 6-1. Ziebol, who was the second seed, drew Gavin Bowe of Regis in the semifinals. Bowe took the opening set 6-2. Ziebol regrouped to win the second set 6-4. In the third set tie-breaker, Ziebol won 10-6.

That moved Ziebol into the finals against Amery’s Noah Rademaker, the top seed. Ziebol was at his sharpest in the opening set, winning 6-3. The second set was everything you’d expect from the top singles players in the conference. With the match tied 6-6, it went to a tie-breaker, where Ziebol won 7-4 to earn the conference championship.

Dennis had an opening bye at No. 4 singles, but he got plenty of work in as he battled Adler Bowe of Regis in the semifinals. Bowe won the opening set 6-4. Dennis took the second set 6-3 and in the third set tie-break Dennis won 10-7.

“It was the best tennis I’ve ever seen Tyler play,” said Tiger coach Denise Devereux. “He’s improved so much. His match against Regis was fabulous.”

In the finals, Dennis lost to top-seed Dayne Gehrman of Amery, 6-1, 6-1.

Denucci opened play at No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Baldwin-Woodville. As the third seed, he took on second seed Keaton Comero of Regis in the semis. Denucci won the opening set 6-2, and Comero came back with a 6-2 win in the second set. The third set tie-break was tight, with Comero winning 10-8. Denucci faced Ellsworth’s Liam Moore in the third place match.

Osterbauer and Casey have been making excellent progress this season and it continued Tuesday. They defeated a team from Regis in the opening round 6-3, 6-2. The Tigers were the fourth seed and they faced the top-seeded team from Altoona in the semis. The Tigers won the opening set 7-6 and Altoona came back with a 7-6 win in the second set. Altoona won the third set 10-7.

In the third place match, Casey and Osterbauer faced Amery, the second seed. The Tiger sophomores were at the top of their game, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Dave Miller won his opening match in the No. 3 singles bracket, but lost his next two matches to place fourth. The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Matt Kukacka and Brandon Dennis and the No. 2 team of Quentin Hayes and Jack Davis were beaten in the opening round of the tournament, ending their run in the tournament.

The next action for the Tigers will be the WIAA Division 1 subsectional tournament that will be played Monday at Eau Claire Memorial.

New Richmond soccer

The Tigers haven’t lost since the opening three games of the season. That continued on Tuesday when they defeated Baldwin-Woodville 8-0 in New Richmond’s Senior Night game. Since opening the season with two losses and a tie, the Tigers are 12-0-1 in their last 13 games.

All of the seniors on the Tiger roster were in the starting lineup for this game. The Tigers led 3-0 at halftime and steadily built on their lead in the second half.

Maya Greenquist and Shelby Pahnke each scored two goals. Amelia Feuerer, Audrey Feuerer, Anna Hop and Faith Radke each scored one goal. It was Radke’s first varsity goal.

St. Croix Central softball

The final regular season game for the Panthers, and their Senior Night, ended in a 10-6 loss to Elmwood-Plum City on Tuesday.

The Panthers head into the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a 4-16 record. They are the tenth seed in the region and they will play at seventh-seed Fall Creek at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The consistent source of highlights for the Panthers this season has been senior Olivia Wasley. In her final home game she supplied another highlight. She went 2-4, including hitting her fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot.

Also producing hits for the Panthers were Angelica Olson, Bailey Davis, Zoey Page, Sally Vangsness, Emily Gatzke and Ashley Mann.

Defense remained as the main problem for the Panthers. They committed five errors in the loss.