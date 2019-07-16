Search
    Fun Fest: NR Tennis Open draws 96 entrants

    By Dave Newman Today at 3:54 p.m.
    The New Richmond Tennis Open continues to be one of the biggest tennis tournaments played in western Wisconsin.

    This year’s Open was played on Thursday through Sunday as part of the New Richmond Fun Fest activities. This is the 19th year of the tournament.

    The tournament has grown where there are now 15 divisions in the tournament. There were 96 entrants in this year’s tournament. Here is a listing of the winner, second place finisher and consolation champion in each division.

    10-13 year old singles

    1. Andy Johnson
    2. Lily Brinkman

    Consolation: Nathan Devereux

    10-13 year old girls doubles

    1. Lily Brinkman/ Brekkin Storie
    2. Amber Stevens/ Hannah Tyvoll

    Consolation; Olivia Tyvoll/ Rose Allgood

    14-17 year old girls singles

    1. Teresa Tenner
    2. Alanna Knutson

    Consolation: Izzy Brinkman

    14 – 17 year old girls doubles

    1. Katey Eickhoff/ Teresa Tenner
    2. Sophie Fuchs/ Carolin Fuchs

    Consolation: Emily Fuchs/ Avery Knutson

    14-17 year old mixed doubles

    1. Kellen Storie/ Gavin Massey
    2. Onalie Dennis/ Thomas Smallidge

    Consolation; Tyler Dennis/ Rhea Warner

    14-17 year old boys singles

    1. Matt Dunn
    2. Ben Young

    Consolation: Jordan McGinley

    14-17 year old boys doubles

    1. Thomas Smallidge/ Nate Erickson
    2. Jack Davis/ Quentin Hayes

    Parent/ Child A Doubles

    1. Izzy Brinkman/ Chuck Hutchings
    2. Jack Davis/ Pat Davis

    Consolation: Jordan McGinley/ John McGinley

    Parent/ Child B Doubles

    1. Nathan Devereux/ Denise Devereux
    2. Lily Brinkman/ Barry Brinkman

    Consolation: Brekkin Storie/ Madi Storie

    Women’s 18 – 39 Doubles

    1. Teresa Babich/ Denise Devereux
    2. Molly O’Flanagan/ Whitney Quast

    Consolation: Allison Simison/ Beth LaCanne

    Mixed Doubles 18 – 39

    1. John Knutson/ Allie Knutson
    2. Teresa Babich/ John Grage

    Consolation: Whitney Quast/ Tim Quast

    Mens 18-39 Singles

    1. Stu Pearson
    2. Jeff Byron

    Consolation: Max Kelley

    Mens 18-39 Doubles

    1. Mike Covey/ Joe Young
    2. John Grage/ Jerry Giebel

    Consolation: Max Kelley/ Joe Smallidge

    Men’s 50+ Singles

    1. Dave Thompson
    2. Ed Paulsen

    Consolation: Jerry Harvieux

    Men’s 60+ Doubles

    1. Tim Orgeman/ Tom Galvin
    2. Chuck Hutchings/ Frank Segerstrom

    Consolation: Dave Thompson/ Rand Stanke

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
