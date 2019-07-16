Fun Fest: NR Tennis Open draws 96 entrants
The New Richmond Tennis Open continues to be one of the biggest tennis tournaments played in western Wisconsin.
This year’s Open was played on Thursday through Sunday as part of the New Richmond Fun Fest activities. This is the 19th year of the tournament.
The tournament has grown where there are now 15 divisions in the tournament. There were 96 entrants in this year’s tournament. Here is a listing of the winner, second place finisher and consolation champion in each division.
10-13 year old singles
- Andy Johnson
- Lily Brinkman
Consolation: Nathan Devereux
10-13 year old girls doubles
- Lily Brinkman/ Brekkin Storie
- Amber Stevens/ Hannah Tyvoll
Consolation; Olivia Tyvoll/ Rose Allgood
14-17 year old girls singles
- Teresa Tenner
- Alanna Knutson
Consolation: Izzy Brinkman
14 – 17 year old girls doubles
- Katey Eickhoff/ Teresa Tenner
- Sophie Fuchs/ Carolin Fuchs
Consolation: Emily Fuchs/ Avery Knutson
14-17 year old mixed doubles
- Kellen Storie/ Gavin Massey
- Onalie Dennis/ Thomas Smallidge
Consolation; Tyler Dennis/ Rhea Warner
14-17 year old boys singles
- Matt Dunn
- Ben Young
Consolation: Jordan McGinley
14-17 year old boys doubles
- Thomas Smallidge/ Nate Erickson
- Jack Davis/ Quentin Hayes
Parent/ Child A Doubles
- Izzy Brinkman/ Chuck Hutchings
- Jack Davis/ Pat Davis
Consolation: Jordan McGinley/ John McGinley
Parent/ Child B Doubles
- Nathan Devereux/ Denise Devereux
- Lily Brinkman/ Barry Brinkman
Consolation: Brekkin Storie/ Madi Storie
Women’s 18 – 39 Doubles
- Teresa Babich/ Denise Devereux
- Molly O’Flanagan/ Whitney Quast
Consolation: Allison Simison/ Beth LaCanne
Mixed Doubles 18 – 39
- John Knutson/ Allie Knutson
- Teresa Babich/ John Grage
Consolation: Whitney Quast/ Tim Quast
Mens 18-39 Singles
- Stu Pearson
- Jeff Byron
Consolation: Max Kelley
Mens 18-39 Doubles
- Mike Covey/ Joe Young
- John Grage/ Jerry Giebel
Consolation: Max Kelley/ Joe Smallidge
Men’s 50+ Singles
- Dave Thompson
- Ed Paulsen
Consolation: Jerry Harvieux
Men’s 60+ Doubles
- Tim Orgeman/ Tom Galvin
- Chuck Hutchings/ Frank Segerstrom
Consolation: Dave Thompson/ Rand Stanke