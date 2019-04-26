New Richmond tennis

The Tigers remain unbeaten in the MBC, winning their second straight match by a 4-3 second. On Tuesday the Tigers defeated Baldwin-Woodville 4-3 and on Thursday, the Tigers went to Amery, winning again by the narrowest of margins.

In Tuesday’s victory, it was the singles lineup that produced the wins. At Amery, a sweep by the Tiger doubles teams was key to the victory.

The Tiger one doubles team of Matt Kukacka and Brandon Dennis put together a 6-3, 6-2 victory. At two doubles, Quentin Hayes and Jack Davis came through with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said both teams played much better than they had in Tuesday’s match.

The deciding match of the night was at three doubles. New Richmond sophomores Joe Casey and Ray Osterbauer won the first set 6-3. The second set was tied 3-3. Devereux informed them that this match would decide the team outcome and the Tigers went out and won the next three games to complete the victory.

The lone singles win for the Tigers came from Dave Miller in the three singles slot, where he came through with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The Tigers face their third MBC match of the week on Friday, when they play at Eau Claire Regis.

In terms of varsity experience, this season’s Tiger lineup didn’t come into the season with a large amount of experience. Devereux said it has been the willingness of the Tigers to absorb coaching that has made the team a success.

“We’ve got new guys, but they’re willing to learn and they take coaching well,” she said.

The Tigers did have one major piece of bad news Thursday. In the first set of his four singles match, Isiah Dahl was backpedalling while attempting to hit an overhead shot. He fell, bracing his fall with his hands. He was in pain, but decided to continue to play the match. It was found after the match that he had broken one wrist and sprained the other. The injury will knock him out of the lineup for the season.

“He showed a lot of grit to finish that match,” Devereux said.

Tiger, SCC track

The New Richmond and St. Croix Central track teams faced each other twice during the week. They competed against each other in Thursday’s meet at New Richmond and also at the MBC clash with teams from the Big Rivers Conference on Tuesday in Eau Claire North.

But neither of the local teams was focused on what their MBC opponent was doing. Both of these meets were used for self discovery as the teams are trying to figure out where their strengths will be as they head toward the important meets that occur in May.

New Richmond boys coach Roger Reuvers was quite enthused with the Tigers’ performance on Tuesday. The boys coaches used this meet to give their top athletes a heavy workload. The results were better than anticipated. Led by Jacob Parent and Kennan Stowers in the sprints and the distance runners, they proved they could handle a heavy workload. Parent and Stowers both ran three events, including a Parent-Stowers 1-2 finish in the 400 meters. The boys showed they can be competitive in most field events. Alex Jarchow cleared six feet to win the high jump and Joe Charbonneau improved a foot to win the pole vault by clearing 12 feet.

Joe Powers in the 300 hurdles, Max Blader and Andrew Kilibarda in the 800, and Max Fore, Cale Bishop and Tyler Harris in the distance races were other runners who earned accolades from the coaches for their efforts.

In the running events, the Tiger girls concentrated on the relay events Tuesday and with big results. The Tigers earned wins in the 400 and 800 relays. Emma McVitty, Dyllan Powers, Sydney Unruh and Emma Turbeville teamed up for the win in the 400 relay, with McVitty, Abbie Montreal Maggie Bau and Abrianna Utgaard winning the 800 relay. The 3,200 relay team also performed capably, with Kayla Harris, Colette Harrold, Barb Kling and Willa Rogers combining to take third place. Harris was also a third place finisher in the open 3,200, with Abbie Montreal placing third in the long jump.

Thursday’s meet was a meet of opportunity for the Tigers, with the younger athletes getting the heavier workload in a chance to prove themselves. A number of veteran athletes were put into new events to see how they’d produce.

The Tiger girls did well in the field events, seeing significant progress in the shot put, long jump and triple jump. Four triple jumpers finished at 30 feet or better. That was led by Kling, with a mark of 31 feet. Ashley Patten improved nearly two feet to reach 30 feet, 4.5 inches.

Jessica Hampton produced a career-best mark of 31-9 as the Tigers’ top finisher in the shot put and Gabby Langer also surpassed 30 feet. The Tigers had three freshmen who were among the top six finishers in the long jump, Dyllan Powers, Maddy Casey and Cassie Dolezal.

On the track, Addie Zinck’s performance in the hurdle races stood out. She was the winner in the 100 hurdles and she ran a personal best in the 300 hurdles. The distance runners continued to be productive, with Rogers and Harris taking the top two places in the 1,600 meters.

It was the younger guys who did most of the noteworthy things in Thursday’s meet. Jarchow won the high jump, with sophomore Zach Panek placing third. Jarchow also landed second in the triple jump. Caleb Eastep showed his potential in the hurdles, placing second in the 110s and third in the 300s.

Central’s athletes were even more dispersed than New Richmond’s. Central had athletes competing at two meets both Tuesday and Thursday. They had athletes at North and at Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday. They split the team between New Richmond and Ellsworth meets on Thursday.

“The goal was to get two meets for every kid,” said Central coach Ben Lamb. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are. That was the purpose, to get kids reps in meets.”

On Tuesday the Panthers sent their veteran athletes to North and their younger kids to B-W. At North, Central got a win in the 3,200 from Marie Hamlin, who was edged out at the finish in a battle for the win in the 1,600. Junior Kolbi Juen showed she’s ready to compete with the top triple jumpers, placing second with a mark of 31-10.5.

Central also earned a win in the 3,200 relay, where Hamlin teamed with Claire Moll, Mariah Withuski and Mya Kizer for the win. Lamb praised Kizer’s rapid growth, saying she’s proving she can compete with top runners in the 400 and 800.

The field events are becoming the most reliable source of points for the Panther boys. Joe Hueg and the rest of the throwers are capable of earning major points in most meets. Lamb said Jackson Pettit in the high jump and Tadan Holzer in the pole vault are younger athletes showing they’re ready to make an impact.

The Panthers also have proven talent in the 400 and 800 relays, but haven’t quite been able to iron out their handoffs yet.

Central had some strong showings in the middle distance races at Ellsworth. Cougar Holder and Josh Burgess went 1-2 in the boys 800 and Kizer and Hamlin went 1-2 in the girls 800, with Mariah Withuski in fourth.

Central will be back in action in a pair of meets next week, competing at Osceola on Tuesday and at New Richmond on Friday.

Somerset soccer

The Spartans rolled to their second straight lopsided victory, crushing Arcadia 10-0 on the Somerset home turf on Thursday.

From the start, there wasn’t much doubt what the outcome would be. Arcadia is now 0-5 for the season and has yet to score its first goal. Somerset is now 6-2.

The Spartans scored early and often, building up a 6-0 lead by halftime. Forwards Satin Mull and Taylor Paulson continued to emerge as scoring threats, with both sophomores producing three goals. They accounted for the first four goals of the game. Mull also had three assists and Paulson assisted on one goal. Also scoring for the Spartans were Maezee Enger, Erin Huerta, Erin Larse and Ashley Knepfelkamp, who notched her first varsity goal.

Somerset so thoroughly dominated the game that freshman goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten only touched the ball once in the first half and that was to field a long clearing kick in the final seconds of the half.

This game came two days after the Spartans had defeated Barron 9-1. Somerset coach Bill Roll said the games were used to build up the experience of the younger players on the roster. In Thursday’s game, 20 different girls saw field time for the Spartans. Between the two games, 11 girls scored goals, with three of them getting their first varsity goals.

“We told the girls at halftime to work on the little things for when the competition gets tougher,” Roll said how to make good use of one-sided games.

That experience will be needed next week. The Spartans host Ashland Monday. Ashland is the defending top seed in the regional bracket and is undefeated this season.

Somerset track

Thursday’s meet was Ellsworth provided more encouraging news for the Spartans. Somerset’s boys took second place, finishing less than 10 points behind Amery. The Spartan girls placed fourth.

Somerset coach Brandon Berrey said the Spartans are doing well at rounding into top form despite the obstacles the weather has thrown at them in trying to get practices in. He said that has been particularly problematic in working on handoffs for the relay events.

There were a number of promising results produced on both sides of the ledger for the Spartans Thursday. Senior James Schachtner and junior Ty Madden continue to make major advancement in the jumps. They finished first and third in the triple jump, where Schachtner hit a jump of 42-7.5 to win the event, while Madden’s best was 40-8.75. They ranked 1-2 in the long jump with Schachtner winning at 20-5.75 and Madden second at 20-4. Schachtner also continues to progress as a sprinter, placing third in the 100.

Jack Cook was a winner in the 110 high hurdles, getting under the 17-second mark for the first time. Ben Schmidt ran away from the competition to win the 1,600 and Jack Schottler produced a PR in placing third in the 800. Nathan Dirkes was the champion in the pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Junior Eve Goldstein swept the throws again to lead the Spartan girls. Her mark of 142-10 breaks her own school record in the discus, where Adrianna Meath was a third place finisher. Goldstein won the shot put at 41-9.5, where Brynn Kumlin placed fourth.

Keely Pitcher took third place in the 100 for the Spartans. The Spartans are seeing promise in the jumps, with Grace Lambert placing fifth in the long jump and Drew Kreibich fifth in the triple jump. Emmaly Fitch placed third in the pole vault.

The Spartans will compete in two large meets next week. They will compete at Osceola on Tuesday and at the New Richmond Relays on Friday.