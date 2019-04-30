Track: Somerset, SCC will compete at Osceola on Tuesday

Neither of the local teams was focused on what their MBC opponent was doing. Both of these meets were used for self discovery as the teams are trying to figure out where their strengths will be as they head toward the important meets that occur in May.

New Richmond boys' coach Roger Reuvers was quite enthused with the Tigers' performance on Tuesday. The coaches used this meet to give their top athletes a heavy workload, and the results were better than anticipated.

Led by Jacob Parent and Kennan Stowers in the sprints and the distance runners, they proved they could handle a heavy workload. Parent and Stowers both ran three events, including a Parent-Stowers 1-2 finish in the 400-meter dash. The boys showed they can be competitive in most field events. Alex Jarchow cleared six feet to win the high jump and Joe Charbonneau improved a foot to win the pole vault by clearing 12 feet.

Joe Powers in the 300 hurdles, Max Blader and Andrew Kilibarda in the 800, and Max Fore, Cale Bishop and Tyler Harris in the distance races were other runners who earned accolades from the coaches for their efforts.

In the running events, the Tiger girls concentrated on the relay events Tuesday and with big results. The Tigers earned wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Emma McVitty, Dyllan Powers, Sydney Unruh and Emma Turbeville teamed up for the win in the 4x100 relay, with McVitty, Abbie Montreal, Maggie Bau and Abrianna Utgaard winning the 4x200 relay. The 4x800 relay team also performed capably, with Kayla Harris, Colette Harrold, Barb Kling and Willa Rogers combining to take third place. Harris was also a third place finisher in the 3,200, with Abbie Montreal placing third in the long jump.

Thursday's meet was a meet of opportunity for the Tigers, with the younger athletes getting the heavier workload in a chance to prove themselves. A number of veteran athletes were put into new events to see how they'd produce.

The Tiger girls did well in the field events, seeing significant progress in the shot put, long jump and triple jump. Four triple jumpers finished at 30 feet or better. That was led by Kling, with a mark of 31 feet. Ashley Patten improved nearly two feet to reach 30-4.5 inches.

Jessica Hampton produced a career-best mark of 31-9 as the Tigers' top finisher in the shot put and Gabby Langer also surpassed 30 feet. The Tigers had three freshmen who were among the top six finishers in the long jump, Dyllan Powers, Maddy Casey and Cassie Dolezal.

On the track, Addie Zinck's performance in the hurdle races stood out. She was the winner in the 100 hurdles and she ran a personal best in the 300 hurdles. The distance runners continued to be productive, with Rogers and Harris taking the top two places in the 1,600 meters.

It was the younger guys who did most of the noteworthy things in Thursday's meet. Jarchow won the high jump, with sophomore Zach Panek placing third. Jarchow also landed second in the triple jump. Caleb Eastep showed his potential in the hurdles, placing second in the 110 and third in the 300.

Central's athletes were even more dispersed than New Richmond's. Central had athletes competing at two meets both Tuesday and Thursday. They had athletes at North and at Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday. They split the team between New Richmond and Ellsworth meets on Thursday.

"The goal was to get two meets for every kid," said Central coach Ben Lamb. "We're still trying to figure out who we are. That was the purpose, to get kids reps in meets."

On Tuesday the Panthers sent their veteran athletes to North and their younger kids to B-W. At North, Central got a win in the 3,200 from Marie Hamlin, who was edged out at the finish in a battle for the win in the 1,600. Junior Kolbi Juen showed she's ready to compete with the top triple jumpers, placing second with a mark of 31-10.5.

Central also earned a win in the 4x800 relay, where Hamlin teamed with Claire Moll, Mariah Withuski and Mya Kizer for the win. Lamb praised Kizer's rapid growth, saying she's proving she can compete with top runners in the 400 and 800.

The field events are becoming the most reliable source of points for the Panther boys. Joe Hueg and the rest of the throwers are capable of earning major points in most meets. Lamb said Jackson Pettit in the high jump and Tadan Holzer in the pole vault are younger athletes showing they're ready to make an impact.

The Panthers also have proven talent in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, but haven't quite been able to iron out their handoffs yet.

Central had some strong showings in the middle distance races at Ellsworth. Cougar Holder and Josh Burgess went 1-2 in the boys' 800 and Kizer and Hamlin went 1-2 in the girls' 800, with Mariah Withuski in fourth.

Central will be back in action in a pair of meets this week, competing at Osceola on Tuesday and at New Richmond on Friday.

Somerset track

Thursday's meet was Ellsworth provided more encouraging news for the Spartans. Somerset's boys took second place, finishing less than 10 points behind Amery. The Spartan girls placed fourth.

Somerset coach Brandon Berrey said the Spartans are doing well at rounding into top form despite the obstacles the weather has thrown at them in trying to get practices in. He said that has been particularly problematic in working on handoffs for the relay events.

There were a number of promising results produced on both sides of the ledger for the Spartans Thursday. Senior James Schachtner and junior Ty Madden continue to make major advancement in the jumps. They finished first and third in the triple jump, where Schachtner hit a jump of 42-7.5 to win the event, while Madden's best was 40-8.75. They ranked 1-2 in the long jump with Schachtner winning at 20-5.75 and Madden second at 20-4. Schachtner also continues to progress as a sprinter, placing third in the 100.

Jack Cook was a winner in the 110 high hurdles, getting under the 17-second mark for the first time. Ben Schmidt ran away from the competition to win the 1,600 and Jack Schottler produced a PR in placing third in the 800. Nathan Dirkes was the champion in the pole vault by clearing 11-6.

Junior Eve Goldstein swept the throws again to lead the Spartan girls. Her mark of 142-10 breaks her own school record in the discus, where Adrianna Meath was a third place finisher. Goldstein won the shot put at 41-9.5, where Brynn Kumlin placed fourth.

Keely Pitcher took third place in the 100 for the Spartans. The Spartans are seeing promise in the jumps, with Grace Lambert placing fifth in the long jump and Drew Kreibich fifth in the triple jump. Emmaly Fitch placed third in the pole vault.

The Spartans will compete in two large meets next week. They will compete at Osceola on Tuesday and at the New Richmond Relays on Friday.