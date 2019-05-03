Stan Barr Relays are Friday

Sixteen schools are scheduled to compete. Joining the Tigers at the meet will be Anoka, Cameron, Eau Claire North, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, Osceola, Osseo, Prescott, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Central, St. Croix Prep, Somerset and Unity.

The meet is named in honor of long-time New Richmond athletic director and boys' track coach Stan Barr who originated the meet.