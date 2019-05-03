Search
    Stan Barr Relays are Friday

    By Dave Newman Today at 4:33 a.m.

    The 53rd annual Stan Barr Relays will be held this Friday at the New Richmond High School track.

    Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with running events beginning at 5 p.m. The track will open for warmups at 3 p.m.

    Sixteen schools are scheduled to compete. Joining the Tigers at the meet will be Anoka, Cameron, Eau Claire North, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, Osceola, Osseo, Prescott, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Central, St. Croix Prep, Somerset and Unity.

    The meet is named in honor of long-time New Richmond athletic director and boys' track coach Stan Barr who originated the meet.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848