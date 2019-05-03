Stan Barr Relays are Friday
The 53rd annual Stan Barr Relays will be held this Friday at the New Richmond High School track.
Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with running events beginning at 5 p.m. The track will open for warmups at 3 p.m.
Sixteen schools are scheduled to compete. Joining the Tigers at the meet will be Anoka, Cameron, Eau Claire North, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, Osceola, Osseo, Prescott, Rice Lake, River Falls, St. Croix Central, St. Croix Prep, Somerset and Unity.
The meet is named in honor of long-time New Richmond athletic director and boys' track coach Stan Barr who originated the meet.