Tuesday Track: Amery Invite starts prep for conference meet

The Amery Invite is one of the longest running track meets in the area. But repairs on the track at Amery weren’t completed, so it was decided a week ago that the meet would be moved to Osceola.

St. Croix Central and Somerset were among the 16 teams that gladly competed in the meet. Both teams were looking for progress as the coaches continue to structure their lineups for the MBC meet that will be held at Central on Tuesday, May 14.

The big news for St. Croix Central came from senior Joe Hueg and it was HUGE. Hueg broke the oldest standing St. Croix Central track record. The record in the discus throw was set by Dennis Ross in 1970. Many Panthers have tried to reach the record, but it wasn’t until Hueg produced a throw of 146 feet, 10 inches that the record finally crumbled.

“He’s been chasing that record for three years,” Central coach Ben Lamb said. “He finally threw relaxed.”

Hueg seems to like throwing at Osceola. He already held the Osceola track record in the discus and he extended it with his throw Tuesday.

And with the success from the discus, Hueg also won the shot put. He produced a mark of 45-8, beating Osceola junior Robert Conde by five inches.

Hueg produced two of the four wins for the Panther boys. The others came in the sprint relays, where Trevor Kopacz, Gabe Siler, Austin Kopacz and Jacob Murtha were victors in both races.

The distance races also produced promising results. Jacob Eggen got under the five-minute mark for the first time in the 1,600 meters, finishing at 4:59. Cougar Holder and Josh Burgess were a second behind him. Burgess also performed well in the 800, taking second place. Those three runners teamed with Erik Collins to take fourth place in the 3,200 relay.

Central’s girls were able to record one win, with Marie Hamlin taking the top spot in the 3,200 meters. The middle and long distance races were the best point producers for the girls. Hamlin and Mariah Withuski were second and fourth in the 1,600. Mia Kizer took second in the 800 and sixth in the 400.

Lamb said the results in the chilly meet showed distinct progress for both Panther teams. But he buffered those comments by saying there are areas where the Panthers need to be more productive, particularly in the sprints.

The Central girls were second and the boys fourth in their respective team competitions. Somerset’s boys placed fifth and the Spartan girls took seventh.

The Spartan boys didn’t have an event win, but placed well in numerous events. The long jump was the most productive event with Roy Hale second, Ty Madden third and James Schachtner fifth. Madden was also fourth in the long jump.

Somerset coach Brandon Berrey said the team was putting a full workload on its top athletes so they knew what to prepare for the conference meet. He used Schachtner as an example, with him running in the 100 and 200 and doing the long and triple jumps. This is the only meet most of the teams had before the conference and regional meets that had prelims and finals, so the athletes know the extensive workload.

The Spartans had success in a number of events, led by a second place finish in the 400 relay. Third place finishes came from Ben Schmitt in the 1,600, Nathan Dirkes in the pole vault and Jack Cook in the 100 hurdles. Jack Schottler also produced a fourth place finish in the 800.

Somerset girls were led, as usual, by junior Eve Goldstein, who won both of the throwing events. She wasn’t the only news out of the throws. Junior Adrianna Meath cleared the 100-foot mark for the first time in her career in the discus, placing third at 100-2.

Berrey said he thought several girls set themselves up well for the conference meet, including Keely Pitcher and Emmaly Fitch.

Both Somerset and St. Croix Central will be back in action on Friday, competing at the Stan Barr Relays in New Richmond.