Track: Stan Barr Relays, Amery Invite showcase areas finest

The goal each year is to make the meet as strong as possible, to ready the teams involved for what they will face in their tournament series. When Amery elected to drop out of this year’s event, the field was made even stronger with the addition of a top flight program from Osseo, Minn.

River Falls won the championship in the boys meet, with a four-point edge over Hudson. Hudson won the girls title, with Anoka, Minn. in second place in the 16-team field.

The meet is conducted with clockwork timing. Tiger coach Roger Reuvers and Judy Weiss tweak the schedule each year to assure that it runs as smoothly and quickly as possible. They credited New Richmond athletic director Casey Eckardt with lining up a veteran group of workers and students to make sure that each event runs at maximum efficiency.

St. Croix Central coach Ben Lamb echoed what many of the coaches in the meet were saying on why teams continue to come back to the Relays.

“It’s crazy how smooth that event runs. They have it down to a science,” Lamb said.

The weather was ideal for a track meet, with a breeze giving most of the runners and jumpers a tail wind that aided in many athletes producing the best times and distances in their careers.

For each of the local teams involved, there were numerous highlights. For the New Richmond squads, the girls placed fifth in the team competition and the boys came in eighth. For both of the Tiger squads, a meet like this allows the strong depth to show. The girls were able to place despite not placing higher than third in any single event. They earned their points by placing in nearly every event, showing the team’s overall talent.

Weiss said there were a number of impressive individual efforts for the girls. That started with the distance crew, which performed well in each of its events. Among the highlights was a career-best time in the 400-meter dash by Abrianna Utgaard, in the sprint medley relay, a career-best jump by Cassie Dolezal in the long jump and marked improvement by Sydney Unruh in the sprint events.

Colette Harrold and Jennah Wilson stepped up with some of their best times in distance races. Weiss said proven athletes like Maggie Bau, Emma McVitty, Willa Rogers, Kayla Harris, Bailey Hubmer and Barb Kling all continued to be highly reliable performers.

Reuvers said the boys rose up to meet the challenge of facing a talent level similar to what they would face at a sectional meet. He said the Tigers were the top Middle Border Conference finisher in a number of events, showing that the Tigers can be a factor in the upcoming MBC tournament.

The top finish for the Tiger boys was in the triple jump, where the team of Alex Jarchow, Caleb Eastep and Sully Weiss all produced career bests, enabling the team to place second. Eastep reached 40 feet for the first time and Weiss went over 39 feet for the first time. Jarchow scratched on his first two attempts. He slowed down on his final attempt, helping him reach 42 feet, 3 inches. This is an event where the Tigers have a bright future. Reuvers said there are three sophomores and one freshman who have all cleared 38 feet in the event.

Jarchow also tied for the top individual finish in the high jump, one of seven jumpers who went out at 5-10. The long jump was another of the field events where the Tigers made big improvements. Joey Kidder cleared 20 feet in his second time ever competing in the event, with Kennan Stowers and Jacob Parent both eclipsing 19 feet. Their combined efforts helped the Tigers take third place. Joe Charbonneau was also one of the top individuals in the pole vault, clearing 11-6.

The distance runners also made huge strides. The boys placed second in the 6,400 relay, as Max Fore, Cale Bishop, Tyler Harris and Chase Chiarle all produced career-best times, and all four were under the 5:00 mark.

Reuvers said he thought the race that best showed the talent in the meet was the boys sprint medley relay. The teams from River Falls, Anoka, Osseo and Menomonie battled side-by-side throughout the race, with the four teams finishing within 1.5 seconds of each other.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers also didn’t have any event winners, but the strong individual performances and improvements were plenty of reason for optimism. The Panther girls finished eighth and the boys 11th in the meet.

Leading the list of successes was senior Joe Hueg. Hueg broke the Central school record in the discus throw at the team’s last meet. On Friday, all three of his throws topped his newly minted school record. His best throw was his last, with a winning distance of 157-11. Hueg also placed sixth in the shot put, with the top distance among MBC throwers. Led by Hueg, the Panthers placed second in the discus throw and sixth in the shot put.

All four boys in the mile relay were able to get under the five-minute mark for the Panthers, which was a first for three of the four. That was led by Cougar Holder who cut his time to 4:53.

Lamb said another significant improvement came from Anthony Xiong in the long jump, where he improved to 18-6.5.

For the Panther girls, the distance runners all produced strong results. That was led by the milers, with the team of Marie Hamlin, Mya Kizer, Claire Moll and Mariah Withuski placing third. The distance girls also placed third in the 3,200 relay.

The girls were an improved factor in the field events. Kolbi Juen, Emma Osegard and Anna Von Rossum combined to take third in the triple jump, led by Juen’s mark of 33-1.5. Liberty Grant and Kylie Hodnefield combined to earn fourth place in the pole vault relay. The girls were able to earn points in the discus throw, led by a significant improvement from freshman Sydney Burgess.

Somerset

The Spartan girls finished seventh and the boys 10th in the meet, but both came away with event titles.

The wins for the girls involved the throwers. The team of Eve Goldstein, Adrianna Meath and Brynn Kumlin took first place in the shot put and the discus throw. Goldstein was the top individual in the discus throw, missing her school record by one inch. She placed second in the shot put. Kumlin produced a career-best to help the Spartans win the shot put.

One of the intriguing field events was the triple jump, where many of the entrants were producing career bests. The Somerset boys were able to win this showcase event. James Schachtner, Roy Hale and Ty Madden all placed among the top 11 individuals to earn the Spartans the team victory.

The Spartans were also able to earn wins in both of the throwers relays.

Somerset coach Brandon Berrey said the Spartans loaded up their running events at Friday’s meet, wanting to see how the Spartans stood up against the best competition available. He said this meet served as important prep work in deciding the lineup for the conference meet.

Schedule

St. Croix Central will host a meet on Tuesday, with Somerset also taking part. All three teams will then take a week of practice before competing at the 2019 Middle Border Conference Track Meet, which will be held at St. Croix Central on Tuesday, May 14.

Amery Invite

There are two weeks between the Amery Invitational and the Middle Border Conference track meet. So coaches were extremely happy that the transplanted meet was held despite the chilly conditions last Tuesday.

The Amery Invite is one of the longest running track meets in the area. But repairs on the track at Amery weren’t completed, so it was decided a week ago that the meet would be moved to Osceola.

St. Croix Central and Somerset were among the 16 teams that competed in the meet. Both teams were looking for progress as the coaches continue to structure their lineups for the MBC meet that will be held at Central on Tuesday, May 14.

The big news for St. Croix Central came from senior Joe Hueg. Hueg broke the oldest standing St. Croix Central track record. The record in the discus throw was set by Dennis Ross in 1970. Many Panthers have tried to reach the record, but it wasn’t until Hueg produced a throw of 146-10 inches that the record finally crumbled.

“He’s been chasing that record for three years,” Lamb said. “He finally threw relaxed.”

Hueg seems to like throwing at Osceola. He already held the Osceola track record in the discus and he extended it with his throw Tuesday.

And with the success from the discus, Hueg also won the shot put with a mark of 45-8.

Hueg produced two of the four wins for the Panther boys. The others came in the sprint relays, where Trevor Kopacz, Gabe Siler, Austin Kopacz and Jacob Murtha were victors in both races.

The distance races also produced promising results. Jacob Eggen got under the five-minute mark for the first time in the 1,600, finishing at 4:59. Holder and Josh Burgess were a second behind him. Burgess also performed well in the 800, taking second place. Those three runners teamed with Erik Collins to take fourth place in the 3,200 relay.

Central’s girls were able to record one win, with Hamlin taking the top spot in the 3,200. The middle and long distance races were the best point producers for the girls. Hamlin and Withuski were second and fourth in the 1,600. Kizer took second in the 800 and sixth in the 400.

Lamb said the results in the chilly meet showed distinct progress for both Panther teams. But he buffered those comments by saying there are areas where the Panthers need to be more productive, particularly in the sprints.

The Central girls were second and the boys fourth in their respective team competitions. Somerset’s boys placed fifth and the Spartan girls took seventh.

The Spartan boys didn’t have an event win, but placed well in numerous events. The long jump was the most productive event with Hale second, Madden third and Schachtner fifth. Madden was also fourth in the long jump.

Berrey said the team was putting a full workload on its top athletes so they knew what to prepare for the conference meet. He used Schachtner as an example, with him running in the 100 and 200 and doing the long and triple jumps. This is the only meet most of the teams had before the conference and regional meets that had prelims and finals, so the athletes know the extensive workload.

The Spartans had success in a number of events, led by a second place finish in the 400 relay. Third place finishes came from Ben Schmitt in the 1,600, Nathan Dirkes in the pole vault and Jack Cook in the 100 hurdles. Jack Schottler also produced a fourth place finish in the 800.

Somerset girls were led, as usual, by junior Goldstein, who won both of the throwing events. She wasn’t the only news out of the throws. Meath cleared the 100-foot mark for the first time in her career in the discus, placing third at 100-2.

Berrey said he thought several girls set themselves up well for the conference meet, including Keely Pitcher and Emmaly Fitch.