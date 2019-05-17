New Richmond boys

The Tiger boys put up an excellent battle in competing for the team title. Osceola won the boys meet with 189.5 points, with New Richmond placed second with 151 points.

The highlight for the Tigers was their ability to win six of the meet events, with five of the titles coming in individual events.

The titles were from a mix of sources. The distance runners were counted on heavily in this meet and they produced. The Tigers took the top three spots in the 3,200 meter run with Cale Bishop, Tyler Harris and Max Fore combining their efforts to sweep the top spots. They also made a major impact in the 1,600, with Fore taking second, Bishop fourth and Harris fifth.

The distance success carried down to the 800, where Joey Kidder was the event champion, with Max Blader in fourth place.

The Tigers also got a championship in the hurdles, with junior Joe Powers edging Amery’s Mason Bosley by three-hundredths of a second for the 300 intermediate hurdle title.

The field events also brought the Tigers a number of points. That starts in the pole vault where Joe Charbonneau and Cayden Henning finished first and third. Charbonneau won by clearing a personal best height of 12 feet, 3 inches and Henning took third by clearing 11-6.

Freshman Alex Jarchow waited until his last attempt to pull out the victory in the triple jump. Jarchow hit a jump of 41 feet, 10.5 inches in his final attempt to win the event by more than a foot. This has been a potent event for the Tigers all season. Caleb Eastep placed fifth and Sully Weiss seventh in a closely packed field of jumpers.

The sprints were also productive, led by Jacob Parent. Parent, Kennan Stowers and Mason Burke finished second, fourth and sixth in the 400, with Parent fourth in the 200.

The performance of the 1,600 meter relay team of Stowers, Burke, Powers and Parent capped the evening.

“The biggest highlight was seeing our 4x400 battle through the race and come out with the victory right at the finish line,” said Tiger boys coach Roger Reuvers.

Reuvers said the team success was truly that, with a wide assortment of athletes making the point total possible.

The New Richmond track teams will be back in action on Monday, competing in the WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Menomonie.

New Richmond girls

The Tiger girls scored 114.5 points, finishing 3.5 points behind St. Croix Central in the race for second place.

New Richmond’s girls were able to earn wins in three events. The first came from Addie Zinck who ran away from the field to win the 100 meter hurdle championship in 16.48 seconds. She also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles. Both of her times on Tuesday rank in the top 10 times in the Tiger history book.

The Tigers were also champions in two relays. The 800 meter relay team of Emma McVitty, Dyllan Powers, Maggie Bau, Sydney Unruh ran a season’s best time of 1:50.59 to win with nearly a two-second margin.

The girls capped the night with another victory in the 1,600 meter relay. The team of Bau, Abrianna Utgaard, Angie Blinderman and Powers won in 4:19.7, edging past Amery for the conference title.

The distance races were productive for the Tigers. Barb Kling and Kayla Harris were both second place finishers, Kling in the 800 and Harris in the 3,200. Harris, Kling, Willa Rogers and Colette Harrold combined for a third place finish in the 3,200 relay.

The field events turned out to be surprisingly productive. The Tigers took three places in the long and triple jump, led by Abbie Montreal in both events. Montreal placed second in the long jump, with Powers in fifth and Cassie Dolezal in seventh. Montreal was fourth in the long jump, with Unruh seventh and Kling eighth.

The throws were a surprise source of points too. Jessica Hampton threw the shot a personal best 32-7.75, to place sixth and put her in the Tigers all-time top 10. Gabby Langer was seventh at 32-3.5, also putting her into the top 10.

Tiger girls coach Judy Weiss said she was pleased with the team’s performance. She pointed to 13 personal bests from athletes and three season’s best time by relay teams in her positive reaction to the meet.

St. Croix Central

The highly respected distance runners led the Panther girls team, but it was team-wide contributions that got the Panthers up to second place in the final results Tuesday.

Marie Hamlin and Mya Kizer led the Panther distance runners. Kizer took first in the 800 meters and third in the 1,600. Hamlin won the 3,200, took second in the 1,600 and 3,200. Kizer teamed with Mariah Withuski, Sydney Carlson and Claire Moll to take third in the 3,200 relay. Central coach Ben Lamb marveled at the durability the girls showed in taking on this workload.

The field events saw several Panthers emerge as top producers. That was led by sophomore Emma Osegard, who was the meet champion in the triple jump. Osegard won the event in her final attempt, bounding 33 feet, 8.5 inches. Junior Kolbi Juen was third in the triple jump, a half-inch beyond 33 feet.

“Emma’s a kid you root for. She’s grown into a personality that’s pretty impressive,” said Lamb.

Freshman Jenna Rogan is another emerging Panthers. She took second place in the high jump, clearing 4-10.

Another freshman who made a big contribution was Katie Larson. She took fourth place in the discus throw and fifth in the shot put. Her discus distance of 96-6 was her best so far.

The Panther boys didn’t have the horses to compete with the MBC leaders this year. The throws and the relays were the main areas of success for the boys. Senior Joe Hueg came away as a conference champion in the discus. His six throws were the best six distances in the event. His winning distance of 148-1 beat his nearest competitor by more than 27 feet. Hueg also took second in the shot put. Logan Knapton also produced a strong day, finishing third in the discus and sixth in the shot put.

The other win for the Panther boys came in the 800 meter relay. The team of Austin Kopacz, Jacob Murtha, Trevor Kopacz and Gabe Siler looked strong, winning by more than a second ahead of second place Amery. Those four Panthers also took third in the 400 relay, despite not having their sharpest handoffs.

Lamb said another effort worth noting came from Erik Collins he ran a personal best time in the 1,600 and took seventh place, winning the slower heat, in the 800 meters.

Somerset

The Spartan boys made their largest impact in a meet in several years with their fourth place finish Tuesday.

The Spartans made an impact in more events in past years, especially in the field events. The long and triple jumps are one of the areas where the Spartans can compete with any team and that’s where Somerset got its only boys title. That was produced by junior Ty Madden, who made a big push in the finals to win the long jump. He produced a winning distance of 20 feet, 5 inches. James Schachtner was fourth and Roy Hale was fifth in the event. Schachtner earned second place and Madden finished in fourth in the triple jump.

Several Spartans who have been progressing all season continued that pattern at the conference meet. Jack Cook continued to improve in the hurdles, taking third in the 110s. Senior Ben Schmitt was part of an extremely close finish in the 1,600, taking third place. Jack Schottler took fifth in the 400, getting under 53 seconds for the first time in his career. Spencer Sindt took fifth place in the high jump by clearing 5-11.

When it comes to the Spartan girls, success starts with Eve Goldstein. She repeated as champion in both throwing events, winning the shot put and discus throw by wide margins.

Somerset coach Brandon Berrey said he thought Keely Pitcher ran well in the sprints, placing fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200. The sprinters also looked strong in the 800 relay, where Pitcher teamed with Gracie Lambert, Jade Atkins and Kaylee Erickson to place second. Lambert has been out much of the season with an injury and Berrey was happy they could get her some meet time before next Monday’s regional meet. Somerset and St. Croix Central will both be competing in the Division 2 regional at Bloomer.