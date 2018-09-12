Spartans finish Hudson tournament on a high note

Freshman Hope Baillargeon led the Spartans in kills, while senior Brit Buchanan was the leading server against Menomonie. Stevie Haigh provided nine assists and three ace serves.

The Spartans were up and down during Saturday's match. They opened with a loss against Hudson, but won the opening game against Baldwin-Woodville 28-26, before losing the final two games. The Spartans put up a spirited fight against a top-quality Bloomer team, but lost 25-13, 25-13.

"The score doesn't reflect how long the rallies were, and how we fought, fought, fought," Somerset coach Dennis Potter said of the Bloomer loss. Potter said senior Georgia Hammer made several incredible saves to keep plays alive against Bloomer.

In last Thursday's dual, Somerset and Colfax were tied 13-13. Colfax then strang together nine straight points. The final result was a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 loss for the Spartans against a much taller Colfax team.

"They overwhelmed us," Potter said. "For us to play with a team like that, we have to play flawlessly and dig and dig and dig."

Buchanan led the Spartans with five kills and Maddie Trautmiller had seven digs.

The Spartans will be on the road for a pair of matches this week. They will play at Spring Valley on Tuesday, before opening their Middle Border Conference schedule on Thursday at St. Croix Central.

The Spartans will be hosting a special pre-game ceremony to honor the 1993 State Championship volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 20, before the match against Osceola. A formal recognition to honor the team in front of the Somerset fans will take place prior to varsity warm-ups.