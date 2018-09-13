The Panthers had a couple nervous moments, especially in the opening set, before sweeping the three sets over Somerset. Central won by scores of 25-21, 25-12 and 25-13.

In Monday's practice, Central lost middle hitter Katherine Cottrell and outside hitter Khloe Martinez to injuries. It looked like things would go smoothly for the Panthers when the jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set. Somerset kept the pressure on and the Spartans crept back into contention. Somerset took a late lead at 21-19. Central then reeled off six straight points to win the first set.

Somerset took a 4-0 lead in the second set and kept the match close early, trailing 9-7. That's when Central's veteran players took charge. Led by seniors Abby Widiker, Karlee Martinez and Mary Buckel, the Panthers caught fire in the second half of the match.

Both teams now have some time to rest up. Central doesn't play again until next Tuesday when the Panthers host Altoona. Somerset has a week off before hosting Osceola next Thursday.

Osceola 3, New Richmond volleyball 2

The Tigers hosted Osceola in the MBC opener for both teams Thursday. This was a back-and-forth match that was bitterly fought through the final points, with Osceola winning the fifth set 15-13.

New Richmond won the opening set 25-23, a sign of how close things would be for the night. Osceola came right back with a 25-14 win. Osceola also won the third set, 25-19, but the Tigers rebounded to win the fourth set, 25-18, to force the fifth set.

Cumberland 3, Somerset boys soccer 1

The wear of playing five games in eight days showed on the Somerset soccer team Thursday. The Spartans weren't able to generate any attack in losing a 3-1 decision to Cumberland.