Let’s start with the Stars. They rocked the hockey world, pulling off a stunning 6-1 win against Hudson, who was ranked second in the state going into Thursday’s action.

The Stars jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first 3:09 of the game on goals from Makenzie Weeks and Ellie Brice. Hudson scored on the power play a minute later and the score remained 2-1 until the opening moments of the second period.

Freshman Erin Huerta scored 36 seconds into the second period and the Stars were on their way. Brice and Weeks scored again later in the second period, both on power plays. Huerta scored an unassisted goal for the only scoring of the third period.

New Richmond wrestling

Halfway Thursday’s season-opening dual match against Osceola, the New Richmond wrestlers trailed 25-12. The Tigers flipped the script in the second half of the night, winning six of the final seven matches to pull away from Osceola for a 43-31 win. The Tigers closed the night by getting pins in four of the final five matches.

The turnabout started with the Dennis brothers. Brandon Dennis won 11-3 in the 138-pound class and Tyler Dennis followed with a 5-3 decision in the 145-pound class.

Freshman Brad Lefler made a strong impression in his first varsity match. He controlled the 152-pound bout, getting the pin in 4:22 to tie the score at 25-25. The Tigers took the lead when Christian Moeller put together a sweet move to get a second period pin at 160 pounds, but Osceola matched that pin at 170 pounds.

The Tigers took the lead for good when Jake LaVenture reversed his opponent to his back early in the third period of the 182-pound class, getting the pin at 4:13. The Tigers completed the win when Braeden Gefeke earned a pin 2:37 into the 195-pound class.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said he was pleasantly surprised to come away with the victory. He said Ryan Muller’s win against an experienced opponent in the first match of the night, at 195 pounds, was a key early win. Freshman Noah Henning made a huge statement, pinning his opponent 15 seconds into the 113-pound class.

Somerset boys basketball

The Spartans put on a show in the new gym at Unity High School on Thursday. Led by a record-setting performance from junior Ty Madden, Somerset shut down the Eagles, 66-50.

Madden was unstoppable on Thursday. He finished the game with 36 points, including sinking a school record of 10 three-pointers.

“We had great energy and it was a lot of fun,” said Somerset coach Taylor Germain. The Spartans have a quick turnaround, playing another non-conference game Saturday at Grantsburg.

New Richmond boys hockey

The season opener didn’t go as well for the Tiger boys hockey team. The Tigers lost to the Northwest Icemen 5-3 in a game played at Cumberland.

Hayden Bradbury scored two of the three Tiger goals, with Sam Olson scoring his first varsity goal.

St. Croix Central girls hoops

Thursday also wasn’t a success for the Panther girls. Central ran up against a talented St. Croix Falls team, losing 64-28. Morgan Siler led the Panthers with eight points.