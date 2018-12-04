Somerset wrestlers get used to being short-handed

The Spartans wrestled their first matches of the season at the annual Glenwood City Duals on Saturday. The Spartans lost all five of the team competitions, though they did go 21-17 in the actual matches that were wrestled.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said the team was left reeling by the exodus of five wrestlers before the team had a chance to compete. Instead of hoping to be competitive in most of their dual matches, the Spartans will now have to wrestle a near-perfect match to compete for a team victory in any of them.

The biggest loss of the five who left the team was senior Nick Kearns. Kearns was able to graduate early and had the opportunity to get an early start on his career. Peterson said he thought Kearns would be a contender to reach the state tournament this year.

For much of the season, the Spartans will only have eight wrestlers available. Senior Nick Bushinger will miss much of the season after suffering a hand injury in Somerset's football playoff loss against St. Croix Central.

There were definite bright spots for the Spartans in Saturday's tournament. Senior Jarod Grahovac and junior Tyler Hantsbarger both won all five of their matches in Saturday's duals. Zach Maitrejean and Ty Cavett went 3-2 in their matches.

The Spartans' schedule hits full speed this week. The Spartans host a non-conference match against Spring Valley on Tuesday followed by the Spartans' Middle Border Conference opener Thursday, hosting Osceola. The week will be capped with the Spartans competing at the Spooner Invitational on Saturday.