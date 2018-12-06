Thursday's Results: A rough night for local wrestling teams

New Richmond scored four wins in its match at Baldwin. Adam Stener won the heavyweight match with a pin. Brandon Dennis was a winner on a 6-1 decision. Matt Harle and Ryan Muller received forfeits for the Tigers' other wins.

You might think that a 70-6 loss might be discouraging for the St. Croix Central wrestling team. To the contrary. While Central lost each match that was wrestled, the Panthers put up a good fight in many of their matches. That was especially the case when Panther freshman Devin Wasley took on Charlie Stuhl, one of Ellsworth's top returnees. The match finished 11-4, but Wasley put up an excellent battle. Freshman David Olson also showed well for the Panthers, losing 4-1 to another quality returnee for Ellsworth, Bailey Poilinger.

Central's lone win came when Nate Berends received a forfeit in the 285-pound match.

Somerset's two wins against Osceola came from the same wrestlers who went 5-0 in the Glenwood City tournament on Saturday. Tyler Hantsbarger recorded a win against Osceola on Thursday and Jared Grahovac won by a decision.

Somerset hockey

The Spartans got their first positive result of the season Thursday, earning a tie with the Northwest Icemen in a game played at Cumberland. The game finished in a 1-1 tie. The Spartans were playing without their most experienced play, Jackson Haukom. Jacob Defoe scored Somerset's only goal of the night. Goalie Kaleb Bents continued his strong play, making 40 stops for the Spartans.