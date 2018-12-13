The Tigers had several wrestlers come up with big efforts in a 57-18 victory over Central on the Tigers’ home mat.

One of the most impressive showings for the Tigers came from junior Matt Harle at 106 pounds. Harle used a couple impressive moves to get Central’s Hunter Feyereisen for a first period pin.

For Harle, this is his chance to contribute on a level with his teammate after two seasons of being an extremely undersized 106-pounder. He ended last season at 98 pounds, and he was much smaller than that his freshman season. Harle gained 16 pounds over the summer, so now his situation is completely different.

“Cutting weight is totally new to me and I’m learning the pros and cons,” he said.

Minnesota wrestling has minimum weight for 106-pounders. Harle was small enough that as a freshman, he had to drink two pounds of water to reach the minimum weight to compete in a tournament in Minnesota. He’s just happy that he can be a contributing piece for the Tigers.

“I’d love to have a winning percent above 50 percent and impact the team where it is always positive,” Harle said.

Harle was one of several Tigers who ran with their opportunity on Thursday. Another was sophomore Quentin Hayes, who was wrestling in his first varsity match. Hayes and Central’s Logan Shackleton waged an excellent battle at 152 pounds. Hayes was able cradle Shackleton for a third period pin.

“He’s a pretty solid sophomore, he hasn’t lost too many matches on JV,” said New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson. “We’ve got some nice kids sitting underneath (the varsity wrestlers).”

Another key win for the Tigers was at 132 pounds. Tiger junior Cayden Henning was able to get a pin against Central sophomore Tadon Holzer. It was a match that was expected to be close and that was exactly what happened.

The Tigers also got wins from Brandon Dennis at 138 pounds, Jake LaVenture at 195 pounds and Ryan Muller at 220 pounds. LaVenture and Muller won the opening matches of the night with pins.

Central’s wins came from Nate Berends at 285, David Olson at 120, Erik Collins at 126 and Braeden Bloom at 182.

Central coach Brad Holzer said a big part of the night was New Richmond winning the coin flip. He said he thought the Panthers could have won two or three more matches if they’d won the flip and would have been able to finesse the lineup to their advantage.

Berends is the only senior in the Panther lineup. He’s learned some things about wrestling, being one of the shorter heavyweights in the area. Berends said the improved strength that made him a two-way all-state football player is also helping him in wrestling. He said he’s also learned to stay away from the throws that taller heavyweights usually rely upon against smaller opponents.

Somerset wrestling

The Somerset wrestlers won four of the seven matches they competed in against Prescott on Thursday. But with that many forfeits, the Spartans lost to Prescott, 51-21.

Three of Somerset’s win came on pins. Tyler Hantsbarger remained unbeaten, pinning his 132-pound opponent in the first period. Hantsbarger was able to get in for an ankle pick that put his opponent right to his back.

The other two wins were inspiring for the Spartans. Landon Anez trailed 10-1 after the first period of the 170-pound match. Anez opened the second period by getting his opponent in a head throw, throwing him to his back for a quick pin.

“You’d swear he wrestled Greco (Roman), as hard as he hit it,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of the pin.

Senior Nick Bushinger made his return to the Spartan lineup after missing the first weeks of the season with a hand injury from football. Bushinger took care of business in winning at 182 pounds.

Senior Jared Grahovac also stayed unbeaten for the Spartans. Facing a tough opponent in Mason Cable, Grahovac scored a 6-1 win at 145 pounds. Peterson praised Grahovac’s savvy in the match.

“He doesn’t open up anything (opponents) can attack,” Peterson said.

New Richmond boys hockey

The Tigers earned their first Middle Border Conference win of the season with a 6-2 win at Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.

This game was just what the Tigers needed. Getting ahead early, the Tigers played with confidence. It allowed the younger Tigers to get plenty of ice time and three of the Tigers scored their first varsity goals. Brock Unger, Ryder Flatten and Mason Erickson scored for the first time at the varsity level. Jens Christensen also scored twice and Brayden Carpenter scored once in the win.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier said the Tigers are starting to understand that they need to score the gritty goals.

“We finally were going to the front of the net to get the tough goals,” Kier said.

Max Davis played another stellar game in goal for the Tigers, making 22 saves. Kier said that’s part of the team’s philosophy of building success from the goal out.

“We’re being better in our own zone,” Kier said.

Somerset hockey

While New Richmond won its first MBC game, the Spartans just missed on their attempt to win their first conference game. Somerset and Baldwin-Woodville were tied 1-1 with a minute left in the game. That’s when B-W scored a power play goal. The Hawks added an empty net goal to defeat the Spartans 3-1.

B-W scored 1:41 into the game on a shot that was deflected in front of Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents. Somerset tied the scored eight minutes later with a short-handed goal. Cody Anderson freed up the puck with excellent work behind the B-W goal. He fed a pass to Noah Bailey for the tying goal.

“It was the best game I’ve ever seen from Cody,” said Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson.

From there, B-W had more chances, but both goaltenders came up with save after save. B-W was credited with 58 shots and the Spartans were counted with 15 shots.

Gilkerson said giving the MBC leader this type of battle renews his faith that the Spartans are on the right track.

“It was a gutsy effort. I think we can play with anybody. We just need to create more offense,” Gilkerson said.

New Richmond girls basketball

The Tigers came up with an important non-conference win on Thursday. They traveled to La Crosse Central, earning a 50-44 win. In the highly competitive Division 2 regional, this win gives the Tigers a needed argument when it comes to the seeding meeting at the end of the season.

“This will get us some respect,” New Richmond coach Chad Eggert said of the seeding process.

The Tigers won the game 50-44. Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 18 points. Barb Kling scored 12 points and Leah DeYoung finished with 11 points.

Eggert said it took the Tigers a bit to sort out who were the best players to line up against Central’s tall, athletic girls. Once that was decided, the Tigers were able to maintain a lead throughout the second half.