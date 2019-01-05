Kammerud's strength goes far beyond wrestling

As a sophomore, Kammerud was bitten several times by a dog. The bites did major damage to his left leg and also scarred his face. He spent days in the hospital, with his surgeries requiring 120 stitches to close the wounds.

It was ironic that Kammerud was injured by a dog, because he has a strong bond to his family pets. That leads to the second part of his adversity.

In October, the Kammeruds lost their home in a fire. The family wasn’t home, but the five family dogs were. A good samaritan was able to save one of them, but the other four perished in the fire. Kammerud is an avid hunter and his family’s hounds helped him bag his first bear.

“It was more the fact we lost the animals we had a special bond with,” Kammerud said of the trauma of the fire. “I had a special tie with our bulldog, same with the hounds.”

The healing process has begun. The Kammeruds got two puppies for Christmas. They’ve been told there are two bulldog puppies that will be coming their way as well.

Kammerud said his family intends to rebuild a house on the same site that burned. He said insurance is helping to cover the losses, but the loss of family keepsakes and the replacing lost items takes a great deal of energy.

“It’s just so stressful. It’s hard on everyone,” he said of the process of the family piecing their lives back together.

Kammerud said wrestling has helped him deal with that stress. He wrestled in eighth and ninth grade, then sat out the past two years after the dog bite. He’s challenged every day in practice and he said he feels he’s wrestling the best he ever has.

“It’s nice to have people on the team push me. My team has helped me get through this. It makes a big difference,” he said.

Kammerud is in the process of deciding what he’d like to do with his future. One option is a trade school. Another is attending UW-Stevens Point to take part in the university’s conservation program.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Kammerud doesn’t let the adversity he’s faced show in the wrestling room. He practices every day against Somerset’s top wrestlers, Jared Grahovac and Tyler Hantsbarger, and he knows that challenge will make him a better wrestler.

“His commitment and dedication through all the adversity, that’s the perseverance you want to see in kids,” Peterson said.