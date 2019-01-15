The Tigers improved to 4-1 in the Middle Border Conference with a 60-6 win over Somerset on Thursday. There were only seven matches wrestled, with New Richmond winning five of the seven.

Devin Denison, Christian Moeller, Adam Stener, Tyler Harris and Brandon Dennis recorded the Tigers’ wins, all coming via pins.

The two seniors on the Tiger roster, Braeden Gefeke and Jake LaVenture, both received forfeits Thursday. Gefeke returned to wrestling as a junior and it’s a decision he’s clearly pleased with.

“It’s hard, but it’s worth it. The coaches are great, the team is great,” Gefeke said. “What really drew me in was the individuality. I’m a team sport guy. (In wrestling) you get the best of both worlds.”

Gefeke said he’s doing better than last season but is still looking for more from himself.

“I always shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you land on the stars,” he said.

New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson said he was pleased with the Tigers’ performance. He said several wrestlers showed increased aggression, led by Harris and Stener.

“That’s (Stener’s) most complete match in two years,’ Swanson said.

Even in the two losses, the Tigers showed good things against Somerset standouts Jared Grahovac and Tyler Hantsbarger. Grahovac won 5-2 over Tyler Dennis, but the match was 3-2 until the final buzzer. Cayden Henning rode Hantsbarger for the final four minutes of the match, but couldn’t turn him for back points, losing 2-0.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson was not pleased with anything he saw from the Spartans.

“We did nothing offensively. We had one offensive move the whole evening,” he said. “New Richmond took it to us. They dictated all the tie-ups.”

The best news for the Spartans was Grahovac’s win, which gives him 99 for his career. He will go for his 100th win next Thursday in the Spartans’ home match against Amery.

Tigers third at CF invite

Strong production in the lower weights led the New Richmond wrestling team to a third place finish at the 2019 Chippewa Falls Invitational on Saturday.

The Dennis brothers, Brandon and Tyler, both won tournament titles. Harris and Cayden Henning also reached the finals as the Tigers got stellar performances from all of their lower weights. Ten of the 11 Tigers who competed in the tournament finished in the top five in their weight classes. There were 11 teams competing in the tournament.

Brandon Dennis won the championship at 132 pounds and Tyler Dennis won the title at 138. Brandon Dennis beat two ranked opponents, including topping Stanley-Boyd’s Russel Dorn 10-0 in the finals. The wins raise Dennis’ record to 23-6. Tyler Dennis improved to 19-10 with his championship. He pinned all three of his opponents, including Verona’s Cael Wozniak at 4:53 into the final.

Harris (12-17) came up with one of the nicest wins of his season in the 120-pound semifinals, beating Glenwood City’s Thomas Moede (12-9) by a 15-5 score. Henning (16-14) was the sixth seed in a deeply talented 126-pound class, but he knocked off the third and second seeds to reach the finals. Henning and Clear Lake standout Matt Anderson put on an excellent battle in the finals. Anderson took a 5-0 lead, but Henning battled back to tie the score before Anderson won on a late five-point move.

Jake LaVenture and Ryan Muller were third place finishers for the Tigers. LaVenture’s only loss came in a tight defensive battle against Spring Valley’s Kenny Fesenmeier in the semifinals. Fesenmeier got a takedown in the final 10 seconds to win 3-1.

The Tigers return to action this Thursday when they wrestle at Middle Border Conference-leading Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

St. Croix Central wrestling

The annual SCC Hall of Fame Duals was a big event for dual reasons for the 2019 Panthers. Not only did they induct Jason Heinbuch into the team’s Hall of Fame, but the Panthers won two of the three dual matches they wrestled in the event on Friday night.

The Panthers earned wins over Durand and Luck-Frederic-Grantsburg. The drama of the night came in the match against LFG. The Panthers trailed 34-24 with two matches remaining. Garret Hafele kept the Panthers alive by pinning Logan Czech in 1:23, cutting the margin to 34-30. Central junior Erik Collins took the mat for the final bout at 126 pounds. Collins was able to pin Gavin Fredericks at 2:48, giving the Panthers the team victory.

“The look on his face was priceless,” Central coach Brad Holzer said of Collins’ reaction to giving his team the victory. “That’s what this sport is all about.”

Ryan Larson also got a pin during the match, winning in 21 seconds in the 220-pound bout.

Getting wins on the mat for the Panthers in the 48-24 win over Durand were Charlie Magee, Devin Wasley, Logan Shackleton and Nate Berends. Holzer said the pin by Shackleton gave the 152-pounder validation.

“As hard as he’s working, and coming into the sport late, he’s starting to see some of the positives,” Holzer said.

Heinbuch was honored because he was a Dunn-St. Croix Conference individual champion in 1999 and 2000. He placed fourth at 189 in the WIAA Division 3 state tournament in 2000.

The Panthers lost their MBC match at Amery on Thursday, 51-21. Injuries and illness ravaged the Panthers, leaving the team with six open slots, including all the weights between 152 and 195 pounds.

The Panthers won four of the eight matches that were wrestled. The match featured the return of Larson, who suffered a knee injury in the WIAA Division 4 state football championship game. Larson was tied with his opponent early in the second period, then drove his opponent to the mat and quickly registered the pin.

“That double showed me all I needed to see,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said about Larson’s health and readiness for wrestling.

Also scoring pins for the Panthers were Berends and Wasley, with Tadan Holzer earning a decision.

The Panthers will wrestle at home this Thursday in an MBC match versus Osceola. This Saturday’s tournament for the Panthers will be a 16-team meet at Arcadia.