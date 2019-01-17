The Panthers wrestled with a mindset of putting on a good show for the future Panthers and their never-give-up attitude pulled out two victories where the Panthers were behind by sizeable margins.

That was most evident in the 152-pound bout where Logan Shackleton trailed 12-1 in the third period. Shackleton was able to reverse his opponent to his back to get the pin that put the Panthers ahead 11-0. It followed a tech fall win by Devin Wasley in the opening match of the night at 145 pounds.

The next section of weights was filled mostly with forfeits. Out of the next eight weights, only one was wrestled, at 182 pounds where Osceola won on a pin. When the string of forfeits ended at 113 pounds, Osceola led 30-29.

Osceola got the win at 120, but not without a fiery effort from Central’s Garret Hafele, who lost 15-11. The Panthers then tied the score when Erik Collins earned a win at the 18-6 win at 126 pounds.

Central’s Tadan Holzer fell behind on a five-point move in the first period of the 132-pound match, trailing 6-2 after the opening period. Holzer took control of his match in the opening seconds of the second period, getting the pin in 3 minutes, 17 seconds. When Osceola got a pin in the final match at 138 pounds, it sent the coaches and officials to the scorer’s table to figure out the team victor.

The Panthers were overjoyed at their victory, none more than Shackleton. He said the move that produced the win was just a reaction to move he saw available. Shackleton returned to wrestling last year, after wrestling from kindergarten to second grade, before he tried basketball. He said the wrestling coaches recruited him last year when they had an opening in the lineup.

“I have to give all the credit to the coaches. They never gave up on me. Every day they’re pushing me to do something new,” Shackleton said.

Shackleton said he is extremely happy that he returned to wrestling.

“I feel I’ve become a better athlete and a better person. The team has shaped me in ways I didn’t think possible,” Shackleton said.

Central coach Brad Holzer said Shackleton’s win was validation of the progress he’s been making. Holzer said the Panthers all followed the approach set for the match.

“I thought all our kids were super aggressive. The biggest thing I’m really happy about at Youth Night is the matches wrestled were all competitive,” he said.

Somerset wrestling

The 100th career victory for senior Jared Grahovac was a celebrated milestone for the Spartans from their home match against Amery Thursday. The Spartans put together a very credible performance in a 39-24 loss to the Warriors.

Amery did a respectable thing, moving one of its top wrestlers, Jordan Penard, to the 138-pound class to face Grahovac. It resulted in an excellent, intense match. Grahovac led 2-0 after two periods. After an action-packed third period, Grahovac had his win, finishing with two late back points to win 7-4.

“It’s a great milestone,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of Grahovac’s achievement. Peterson said he considers the milestone special because Grahovac is a well-rounded athlete and student.

“He isn’t just focused on wrestling,” Peterson said.

All four of Somerset’s wins came via pins. Tyler Hantsbarger and Amery’s Walker Ingham met for the third time and all three have been smart, calculated battles. This happened again. Hantsbarger got a takedown 30 seconds into Thursday’s match and it was the only points scored in his 2-0 victory. The last time they met, Ingham won 2-0. In their first match, Hantsbarger won 3-2.

“There was a ton of action. There was some really tough riding from both guys,” Peterson said.

The first match wrestled was at 160 pounds where Somerset freshman Landon Anez earned the pin. Junior Sawyer Wilson has been wrestling for a month, but he’s quickly becoming a capable heavyweight wrestler. He earned the pin in Thursday’s match.

Peterson said all the Spartans who competed Thursday wrestled with the right approach.

“This week I am infinitely more positive about how they approached every match,” Peterson said.

New Richmond wrestling

Every MBC team faces the yearly daunting task of taking on perennial conference champion Ellsworth. It was the Tigers’ turn on Thursday, traveling to Ellsworth, where the Tigers suffered a 69-3 loss.

The lone Tiger victory was earned by Brandon Dennis. There were other efforts that stood out for the Tigers. Jake LaVenture lost 6-4 in overtime to Logan Melstrom, Ellsworth’s best wrestler in the upper weights.

Cayden Henning continued his recent string of quality matches. He took on Amery’s Jon Cain in the 126-pound match. The difference was two points until Cain got a takedown in the final seconds.

“We didn’t back down,” said Tiger coach Jeff Swanson. “They’re the number one team in the state for a reason.”

New Richmond girls basketball

The Tigers notched their eighth win of the season on Thursday in a home non-conference game against Sparta. The Tigers won 56-48.

The Tigers continued to find offense to be a grind, especially when facing zone defenses.

“We came out flat. I thought we settled for a lot of 3-pointers,” Tiger coach Chad Eggert said.

The Tigers were able to lead 28-25 at halftime and they maintained a slight lead throughout the second half.

Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 25 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Audrey Feuerer finished with 12 points and Barb Kling and Leah DeYoung both scored seven points.

Sparta has a 6-2 center and she caused the Tigers problems in the first half. That led the coaches to change to a man defense for the second half and Eggert said DeYoung did a good job of taking away entry passes into the post. Eggert said Kling also stood out on defense.

“Her effort is always awesome,” he said.