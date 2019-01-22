The Panthers wrestled with a mindset of putting on a good show for the future Panthers and their never-give-up attitude pulled out two victories where the Panthers were behind by sizeable margins.

That was most evident in the 152-pound bout where Logan Shackleton trailed 12-1 in the third period. Shackleton was able to reverse his opponent to his back to get the pin that put the Panthers ahead 11-0. It followed a tech fall win by Devin Wasley in the opening match of the night at 145.

The next section of weights was filled mostly with forfeits. Out of the next eight weights, only one was wrestled, at 182 where Osceola won on a pin. When the string of forfeits ended at 113 pounds, Osceola led 30-29.

Osceola got the win at 120, but not without a fiery effort from Central’s Garret Hafele, who lost 15-11. The Panthers then tied the score when Erik Collins earned a win at the 18-6 win at 126.

Central’s Tadan Holzer fell behind on a five-point move in the first period of the 132-pound match, trailing 6-2 after the opening two minutes. Holzer took control of his match in the opening seconds of the second period, getting the pin in 3 minutes, 17 seconds. When Osceola got a pin in the final match at 138, it sent the coaches and officials to the scorer’s table to figure out the team victor.

The Panthers were overjoyed at their victory, none more than Shackleton. He said the move that produced the win was just a reaction to move he saw available. Shackleton returned to wrestling last year, after wrestling from kindergarten to second grade, before he tried basketball. He said the wrestling coaches recruited him last year when they had an opening in the lineup.

“I have to give all the credit to the coaches. They never gave up on me. Every day they’re pushing me to do something new,” Shackleton said.

Shackleton said he is extremely happy that he returned to wrestling.

“I feel I’ve become a better athlete and a better person. The team has shaped me in ways I didn’t think possible,” Shackleton said.

Central coach Brad Holzer said Shackleton’s win was validation of the progress he’s been making. Holzer said the Panthers all followed the approach set for the match.

“I thought all our kids were super aggressive. The biggest thing I’m really happy about at Youth Night is the matches wrestled were all competitive,” he said.

Larson leads SCC

The Panthers got some much needed experience by competing at the Arcadia Raider Challenge Invitational on Saturday. In this scramble format tournament, most of the Panthers got to wrestle at least five matches.

Central senior Ryan Larson had the team’s top finish, placing second at 220 pounds. His loss came in the finals against undefeated Jake Rau of Medford, 2-1. Larson pinned his first three opponents of the day, including Prescott’s Joe Schulte, who finished the day with a 19-3 record.

Larson’s loss to Rau was frustrating for everyone on the Panther side, with Larson creating most of the action throughout the match. Central coach Brad Holzer said the loss has given Larson extra motivation.

“This might be the best thing to happen because he’s definitely got a fire lit under him. Ryan has two goals this season, to be a state champion and to not give up a takedown and he can still achieve both of them,” Holzer said.

Freshman Devin Wasley went 3-2 for the day, but took third place in the talented 145-pound bracket. His 10-8 win over James Gjefle of Brookfield, who has a 25-7 record, got Wasley into the A bracket. He defeated Nelson Wahl of Cadott (18-5) by a 12-11 score to get third place. Wasley is now 24-7 this season.

Senior Nate Berends took fourth place at 285, running his season record to 25-11 in the process.

Shackleton continues to pick up momentum. After an opening loss, he won his final three matches on a tech fall, a major decision and a pin in the 152-pound class.

Because of injuries, the Panthers only had eight wrestlers competing on Saturday. They had another, Garrett Hafele, competing at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Finals, which is considered the JV state tournament. Hafele went 0-2 in the tournament, competing at 120.

The Panthers will wrestle at Prescott this Thursday. On Saturday, the Panthers will host their annual JV invitational

Somerset

The 100th career victory for senior Jared Grahovac was a celebrated milestone for the Spartans from their home match against Amery Thursday. The Spartans put together a very credible performance in a 39-24 loss to the Warriors.

Amery did a respectable thing, moving one of its top wrestlers, Jordan Penard, to the 138-pound class to face Grahovac. It resulted in an excellent, intense match. Grahovac led 2-0 after two periods. After an action-packed third period, Grahovac had his win, finishing with two late back points to win 7-4.

“It’s a great milestone,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of Grahovac’s achievement. Peterson said he considers the milestone special because Grahovac is a well-rounded athlete and student.

“He isn’t just focused on wrestling,” Peterson said.

All four of Somerset’s wins came via pins. Tyler Hantsbarger and Amery’s Walker Ingham met for the third time and all three have been smart, calculated battles. This happened again. Hantsbarger got a takedown 30 seconds into Thursday’s match and it was the only points scored in his 2-0 victory. The last time they met, Ingham won 2-0. In their first match, Hantsbarger won 3-2.

“There was a ton of action. There was some really tough riding from both guys,” Peterson said.

The first match wrestled was at 160 where Somerset freshman Landon Anez earned the pin. Junior Sawyer Wilson has been wrestling for a month, but he’s quickly becoming a capable heavyweight. He earned the pin in Thursday’s match.

Peterson said all the Spartans who competed Thursday wrestled with the right approach.

“This week I am infinitely more positive about how they approached every match,” Peterson said.

Four Spartans compete at East Ridge

The Spartans had four wrestlers compete at the varsity level and four at the JV level at the East Ridge Ruckus Invitational on Friday and Saturday at East Ridge High School in Woodbury.

The highlight of the tournament was Hantsbarger, who took third place at 126. Hantsbarger went 5-1 in the tournament. In the third place match, he faced the wrestler who beat him in the second round of the tournament. Hantsbarger avenged that loss, defeating Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United, 3-2. With his success in this tournament, Hantsbarger’s record has grown to 28-3.

“We found Tyler to be a very good second-day wrestler,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of Hantsbarger’s 4-0 roll on Saturday. “He knows that third place in this tournament is very significant.”

Somerset was hoping to get Grahovac that type of competition in the tournament. Unfortunately, Grahovac was injured in his first match and was held out of the rest of his matches as a precautionary measure.

The Spartans saw some success in the JV portion of the meet, with first-year wrestlers Riley Rainer and Sawyer Wilson both placing fourth in their brackets in the 18-school tournament.

This Thursday’s match for the Spartans will be at home against Baldwin-Woodville. It will be Senior Night and Parents Night for the Spartans.

New Richmond

Every MBC team faces the yearly daunting task of taking on perennial conference champion Ellsworth. It was the Tigers’ turn on Thursday, traveling to Ellsworth, where the Tigers suffered a 69-3 loss.

The lone Tiger victory was earned by Brandon Dennis. There were other efforts that stood out for the Tigers. Jake LaVenture lost 6-4 in overtime to Logan Melstrom, Ellsworth’s best wrestler in the upper weights.

Cayden Henning continued his recent string of quality matches. He took on Jon Cain in the 126-pound match. The difference was two points until Cain got a takedown in the final seconds.

“We didn’t back down,” said Tiger coach Jeff Swanson. “They’re the number one team in the state for a reason.”

The Tigers will also be part of the Takedown Cancer event during next Thursday’s dual meet in Amery. The Tigers have joined Amery wrestling in an effort to raise money for cancer research and patient aid through The Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.