Wrestling: Local teams prepping for MBC tournament

Ellsworth has won every MBC title since 1998, except in 2003 when Osceola captured the title. The Panthers again are heavy favorites, as the top-ranked Division 2 team in the state. Baldwin-Woodville, which is ranked eighth in the Division 2, looks to be the best competition for Ellsworth.

New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Somerset might not be in a position to battle for the team title this year, but all squads have wrestlers who will be in the mix for weight class championships.

St. Croix Central

For the second straight Middle Border Conference match, the St. Croix Central wrestlers won their team match on a tie-breaker. The Panthers and Prescott finished in a 36-36 tie on Thursday. The tie had to be broken. The deciding tie-breaker was total matches won, where Central had an 8 to 6 edge over the Cardinals.

After struggling in dual matches for much of the season, the Panthers have now won four of their last five duals. And they'll try for another win in their final dual match of the season next Tuesday at Somerset.

The match started well for Central. Freshman Devin Wasley won a 6-3 decision against one of Prescott's best wrestlers, Mason Cable, at 145 pounds. Logan Shackleton continued his recent roll at 152 pounds, winning on a pin. The next match wrestled was at 182 pounds, where Prescott won on a pin after a highly active bout.

Central had big success in the upper weights. Ryan Larson was wrestling with a mask to protect his recently broken nose. He still managed to earn a 6-5 decision over Joe Schulte at 220. Nate Berends followed with a 2-1 overtime win over Shawn Thomason at 285. It's the first time Berends has beaten the Prescott heavyweight.

"This was the swing match," Central coach Brad Holzer in regards to the team victory.

Central got a 9-5 win from David Olson, but Prescott won the final two matches on pins, knotting the score at 36-36.

Coach Holzer said the recent upswing in team success stems from the team grasping the team concept instead of just thinking of their matches in the individual context.

New Richmond

The Tigers went to Amery and lost a 48-28 decision in their final MBC match of the season. The Tigers don't compete again until the MBC tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Ellsworth.

Thursday's match started well for the Tigers. Christian Moeller was trailing 5-0 in the opening match at 160 pounds, when he turned his opponent for the pin.

The Tigers also got pins at 195 and 220 from Jake LaVenture and Ryan Muller. The Tigers' final victory was produced by Tyler Dennis at 138 pounds.

New Richmond finished its MBC season with a 4-3 record.

Coach Jeff Swanson said Dennis' performance at 138 pounds was a highlight for the team. He said Micah Connelly also performed well in a losing effort at 145 pounds.

With more than a week before competing again, the Tiger coaches have plans on how the wrestlers can improve.

"We'll spend a lot of time on technique, polishing things up," Swanson said.

Somerset

With six wrestlers available, the Spartans were outnumbered in their home match against Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday. B-W earned a 70-9 victory.

Somerset got a 10-0 major decision victory from junior Tyler Hantsbarger at 126 pounds. The other Spartan points came when Sawyer Hamilton accepted a forfeit in the 285-pound match.

This was Senior Night for the Spartans. The team's seniors are Dylan Kammerud, Jared Grahovac and Nick Bushinger. Kammerud was the only senior to compete Thursday. Coach Ali Peterson said he's hoping that Grahovac and Bushinger will be recovered from injuries in time to compete at the MBC tournament.

The Spartans complete their dual meet season on Tuesday when they compete at St. Croix Central (now postponed).