The 2019 MBC tournament had a whole lot of pain, spiced with a little joy for the three local teams.

New Richmond sophomore Tyler Dennis was the only local wrestler to earn an MBC championship, winning the title at 138 pounds. Injuries, upsets and sometime sluggish performances cut down the hopes of other local wrestlers hoping to win a title. New Richmond finished fifth in the team results, with St. Croix Central sixth and Somerset in eighth. Ellsworth, as usual, was the MBC team champion.

New Richmond

The championship won by Dennis was clearly the highlight of the day for the Tigers, who didn’t get another wrestler into the finals. Dennis was the fourth seed at 138 and he opened by defeating fifth seed John Hove of Osceola 12-3. In the semifinals Dennis drew top seed Jared Grahovac of Somerset. After a scoreless opening period, Grahovac chose the down position for the second. Dennis was able to get in an arm bar and locked it tight, pinning Grahovac in 2:39.

“He ran it for everything he was worth,” said Tiger coach Jeff Swanson.

That moved Dennis into the finals against Ellsworth’s Carter Huppert, the second seed. Huppert beat Dennis 6-1 earlier this season. Huppert led 2-0 late in the second period when the wrestlers got into a scramble and Dennis turned Huppert to his back for five points. Dennis maintained good position in the third period to preserve an 8-3 victory.

Christian Moeller, at 160 pounds, and Jake Laventure, at 182, were third-place finishers for the Tigers. Moeller opened up with a pin against Osceola’s Zeke Lowney. Moeller, seeded third, lost to second seed Dakota Gartmann of Baldwin-Woodville in the semis. Moeller bounced back with a 13-0 win over Somerset’s Landon Anez in the wrestleback. He then faced Lowney again, this time winning on a pin.

Laventure was seeded fourth at 182 and he opened with a quick pin against Prescott’s Alex Ewing. In the semis, Laventure was beaten by Baldwin-Woodville standout Blaine Guthrie. That moved Laventure to the third-place match, where he pinned third seed Matt Knutson of Amery in 62 seconds.

St. Croix Central

The high hopes for the Panthers didn’t pan out Saturday as Central suffered two losses in the finals and had another top-seeded wrestler who didn’t reach the finals.

Getting to the finals were freshman Devin Wasley and senior Ryan Larson. Larson, the defending Division 2 195-pound state champion, was in the finals at 220 pounds. He received an opening bye, then only needed 18 seconds to win his semifinal match. In the finals he faced Prescott’s Joe Schulte, who Larson only defeated by one point when they recently met. Larson built up a 6-1 lead, but just returning from an injury may have cost him. Schulte carried the action in the third period and pinned Larson at the 4:55 mark.

Wasley has been outstanding as a freshman and continued that by reaching the 145-pound finals. Wasley pinned his opening opponent in 38 seconds, then won his semifinal match 6-4. Wasley ran into Ellsworth’s Jared Lansing in the finals, losing 17-4.

Larson and Nate Berends were both top seeds for the Panthers. Berends had an opening bye at 285 pounds. In the semifinals, he was upset by Somerset’s Sawyer Wilson. Berends did bounce back with a pair of pins to take third place.

The Panthers did have three wrestlers place fourth in their weights, Hunter Feyereisen, David Olson and Tadan Holzer.

Somerset

First-year wrestler Sawyer Wilson provided the lone beacon of light in what otherwise was a day that bordered on disastrous for the Spartans.

Wilson, a junior, reached the championship match in the 285-pound class, pinning two opponents to get there. He opened the day by pinning Osceola’s Gabe Lowney. Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Wilson caught Lowney with a “fat man roll” to lock down the pin.

That moved Wilson to the semifinals against Berends, the top seed. The first period was scoreless, with Berends selecting the bottom position for the second.

“Sawyer chin-dropped him, locked it tight and pinned him,” Peterson said of the 2:33 victory.

That put Wilson into the finals against Ellsworth’s Logan Peterson. Peterson’s experience showed, getting a first period pin to win the title.

For the Spartans, Wilson’s performance felt like a win.

“That was absolutely the highlight of our day. He had a phenomenal day,” Peterson said.

The rest of the Spartans’ day couldn’t have gone worse. Neither of the Spartan seniors was able to complete the day due to injury and one appears done for the season.

You couldn’t script a more gut-wrenching season that the one dealt to Spartan senior Nick Bushinger. He opened the season sidelined due to a broken finger suffered in the final Somerset football playoff game. When he returned from that injury, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Thursday’s dual meet was his first meet back.

And in the fifth-place match at 170 pounds on Saturday, Peterson said Bushinger suffered another injury. As the wrestlers landed at the corner of the mat, Bushinger put out a hand to brace his landing. In the impact, he broke a finger, not the finger that had been previously damaged. Bushinger and his teammates were emotional wrecks.

“That hurt a lot. He’s worked his butt off in this program,” Peterson said. “Nick’s a good kid, a hard worker. I hope my son grows up to be Nick.”

Grahovac also wasn’t able to finish the tournament. He’s coming off a rib injury. After he lost to Tyler Dennis in the semifinals, he huddled with the coaches and they decided to not risk further injury, wanting him healthy for regionals.

The Spartans also had high hopes for junior Tyler Hantsbarger, who was the top seed at 126 pounds. This was a talent laden class, which Hantsbarger found out. He lost 1-0 to Ellsworth’s Jon Cain in the semifinals and 3-2 to Amery’s Walker Ingham in the third-place match. Peterson said the losses showed changes that need to be made to Hantsbarger’s approach.

“We need to be more offensive with an onslaught of moves,” Peterson said, saying Hantsbarger is also struggling when in the bottom position.

SCC-Somerset dual

The Central wrestlers continued their strong run of dual meet success in the final month of the season by defeating Somerset, 37-19.

Somerset finishes the season without a dual meet victory.

While the wrestlers hadn’t been on a mat since the weekend, both teams still had some very sharp performances. The Panthers received wins from Berends, Feyereisen, Olson, Holzer and Wasley. Somerset’s wins came from Hantsbarger, Grahovac and Bushinger.

The night was filled with close matches. The final match, at 170, saw Bushinger score on a five-point throw to beat Braeden Bloom in overtime. Another of the close matches was at 106, where Feyereisen defeated Riley Rainer 4-3. Somerset coach Ali Peterson was quite encouraged with what he saw from Rainer.

“Riley’s progress has been exciting to watch,” Peterson said.

Bushinger is coming back from an injury. So is Grahovac, who won with a second period pin at 138 pounds. This gave both the Spartan seniors a good workout leading into Saturday’s action.

Central’s Holzer said he saw a number of positives during the match. He liked how Erik Collins battled in the 126-pound bout, trailing by two points going into the third period. He credited Olson for wrestling well at 120, showing no rust after a recent layoff.