Daniluk doesn't back down from challenges

That tournament, the Wisconsin Wrestling Challenge Series, produced the highlight of Daniluk's wrestling career thus far. Daniluk went 3-2 in the 170-pound class on Jan. 19 to earn her third place finish.

Daniluk began wrestling in seventh grade when she heard an announcement. She asked a boy seated next to her whether girls could wrestle. He told her "no." That was all the inspiration Daniluk needed to give it a try. Daniluk said her parents were at first surprised by her choice, "but they've been really supportive."

She said one of the biggest adjustments was "the smell and the heat," in the wrestling practice room.

Daniluk stands 4-foot-11. She said wrestling has helped her to shed 30 pounds, where she now competes at 170 pounds. She's hoping to get her weight into the 150s. She said she's not as physically strong as her male teammates, so she's worked on technique to make her compete on a more even level with the boys. She said she's working on a move called "the big man roll" that has helped her to be more competitive.

Daniluk said her teammates have been very supportive. She said she enjoys the bond that forms with fellow wrestlers.

"I like the community, the family it forms," she said, saying wrestling has taught her about herself.

"It's taught me to toughen up. We do get enjoyment out of beating people up," she said with a chuckle. "We're not mean, we're just hungry."

Daniluk said she's considering wrestling in college. She's mainly interested in finding a college that is in line with her culinary interests.

"I want to open a bakery, so I want to study culinary and business," she said. She is vegan, so she tries to find new ways to convert many recipes.

"I like the outcomes and seeing people's reactions. My family seems to like it," she said.

New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson speaks in admiring tones in regard to Daniluk.

"All the coaches, we love her to death. She comes in and works hard and tries to get better every day," Swanson said. "I've never seen her have a bad attitude in the two years I've had the privilege of coaching her."

Swanson said Daniluk is a good practice partner because she gives 100 percent effort in every drill.

"She doesn't back down from anyone in that room," he said, crediting Daniluk's maturity for how she handles herself in practice.

The number of girls wrestling at the high school level in Wisconsin has nearly doubled in the past five years. There were 151 girls on high school rosters in 2014. This winter, there are 280 girls wrestling.

With the number of girls wrestling in Wisconsin increasing by the year, Wisconsin Wrestling Online on Jan. 17 announced the first ever Wisconsin girls high school wrestling rankings. Daniluk was included, as an honorable mention selection in the 182-pound class, just below the top five in the class.