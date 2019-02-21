For Larson, it’s his third trip to the state tournament, while La Venture and Hantsbarger will be competing at the state meet for the first time.

New Richmond wrestling

Before the tournament series, the Tiger coaches took a calculated risk and moved LaVenture up a weight class to 195 pounds. The move opened up the opportunity to get to state, and LaVenture took full advantage, finishing second at the Division 1 sectional tournament at Menomonie on Saturday.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said there were two of the best Division 1 182-pounders in the state in this section in Menomonie’s Sam Skillings and Marshfield’s Bentley Schwanebeck-Ost. So the decision was made to move LaVenture to 195. Swanson said there was one lock for the state tournament in the 195 bracket in Marshfield’s Sam Mitchell, who was the top-ranked Division 1 195-pounder in the state.

“We knew one spot was available,” Swanson said.

LaVenture would have to do some of the best wrestling of his career to take advantage. The coaches instructed him he’d need three wins, and at least two of them consecutively, to qualify for state.

He took care of the consecutive part right away. He handled Rhinelander’s Connor Lund in the quarterfinals, winning on a second period pin. The semifinal was much more of a battle. The score was tied 3-3 when LaVenture was able to lock Wisconsin Rapids freshman Peter Rucker in an inside cradle. The pin came 3 minutes, 37 seconds into the bout, the exact time that LaVenture had also pinned Lund in the opener.

That put LaVenture in the finals against Mitchell. Mitchell showed why he’s so highly regarded, using his combination of speed and quickness to pin LaVenture in 1:54.

LaVenture then faced a wrestleback against D.C. Everest sophomore Orion Boe in the wrestlebacks. Boe got the opening takedown, but LaVenture got the score back to 2-2 at the end of the first period. Boe chose the bottom position for the second period. He tried to roll out of LaVenture’s grip, but LaVenture countered and put Boe to his back.

“He went for the knockout, he went after the kid and pinned him,” Swanson said.

Getting pins in all three of his wins was the plan for LaVenture.

“Jake has the potential to pin anybody,” Swanson said. “You don’t want him on top of you.”

LaVenture (30-13) will open the state tournament Thursday in the 3:45 p.m. session, drawing Brookfield East senior Jacob Mandella (31-4). Swanson said LaVenture is quicker than many of his opponents because he’s moved up from 182 and the plan at state will be to use that quickness to put LaVenture in position to get more pins.

Two other Tigers got past the opening round on Saturday. Junior Brandon Dennis was the third-place finisher at 132 pounds. Dennis opened the day against highly-regarded Freddy Lehrke of D.C. Everest, winning 3-2.

“Brandon wrestled a great match,” Swanson said.

In the semifinals Dennis drew Stevens Point junior Max Schierl. Schierl got the only two-point move of the match in the second period, when Dennis nearly had a takedown. Schierl somersaulted out of Dennis’ grip and somehow landed with a grip on Dennis’ ankle. From there he got the takedown and the pivotal points in a 3-1 final.

“Brandon just has rotten luck at sectionals,” Swanson said.

Dennis faced Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Ryan Sering in the third-place match, winning 3-2. When Schierl lost in the title match, it meant Dennis wouldn’t get a wrestleback. Dennis finished the season at 31-10.

Freshman Noah Henning placed fourth at 113 pounds. Henning beat Rhinelander sophomore Hugh Wiese 15-9 in the quarterfinals. Henning was pinned in the semifinals and lost 10-6 in the third-place match. He finished the season with a 19-18 record.

Swanson said Henning now knows what it takes to get to the sectional level, saying he’s in a position to aim higher next season.

Tigers who were beaten in the opening round of the sectional included Cayden Henning, Tyler Dennis, Devon Denison, Quentin Hayes, Braeden Gefeke and Ryan Muller. The opponents who defeated Henning, Gefeke and Muller all went on to win sectional championships.

St. Croix Central wrestling

Larson will be competing in the WIAA Division 2 state championships for the third straight season for the Panthers. Before being the 195-pound state champion as a junior, he was a state qualifier at 195 pounds as a sophomore, losing in the first round.

In this year’s state tournament, Larson (18-3) will wrestle Thursday night in the Division 2 state bracket against Wautoma/Wild Rose junior Damean Netzler (36-12).

Larson was the second-place finisher at the sectional tournament. He opened with a pin, before facing Medford’s Jake Rau in the semifinals. Rau beat Larson earlier this season. Central coach Brad Holzer said Rau is an extremely defensive wrestler, so it was critical that Larson get an early lead. He did with a first period takedown. That allowed Larson to maintain a lead for the 5-4 victory.

That put Larson in the finals against Prescott’s Joe Schulte, who beat Larson in the Middle Border Conference finals. The Panthers had a plan on how to approach Schulte. Larson was leading when he hit a blast double. Larson couldn’t clamp down around the burly Schulte. Schulte rolled through and put Larson to his back, getting the pin in 3:18.

Holzer said Larson’s bracket at state is difficult, but Larson’s experience at state football and wrestling should help him handle the pressure of competing at the state level.

“Ryan’s got a little work to do. He’s a gamer and he’s always up to the challenge,” Holzer said.

Central freshman Devin Wasley suffered an injury in his opening round match at the sectional. He was able to complete that match, but then had to forfeit out of the 145-pound bracket. Wasley (33-10) suffered a thumb injury in the opening seconds of his match against Baldwin-Woodville’s Sam Crowley.

After dislocating his thumb, Wasley took action and pinned Crowley in 30 seconds.

“He hit the best shot he’s hit all year, hit the cradle and pinned him 15 seconds later,” Holzer said.

After the match, Wasley was rushed to the hospital. The x-ray showed a crack in the bone. Wasley and his family met with the coaches and it was decided that he should forfeit and not risk further injury.

Freshman David Olson and sophomore Tadan Holzer were both defeated in their opening round bouts at sectionals. Olson lost in the 120-pound quarterfinals to Spencer/Columbus senior Ashton Ackman 14-1. Ackman would take third place to qualify for state. Olson finished the season with a 21-15 record.

Holzer was in his second season competing at sectionals. Holzer was battling evenly with Stanley-Boyd’s Russell Dorn before being caught in a headlock and pinned at 5:20 in the 145-pound quarterfinals. Holzer finished the season at 28-16.

Somerset wrestling

The silver lining to a long and difficult season for the Spartans was getting Hantsbarger to the state tournament.

Hantsbarger and Sawyer Wilson were the only Spartans who qualified to compete at the sectional meet. Hantsbarger’s qualifying for state gave the Middle Border Conference a sweep of the 126-pound class, with Amery’s Walker Ingham winning the meet and Baldwin-Woodville’s Jordan Bonte placing second.

Hantsbarger drew Bonte in the opening round of the sectional, losing 5-1. When Bonte defeated Ashland’s Jared Stricker in the semifinals, it meant Hantsbarger’s state hopes were still alive. Hantsbarger (36-7) had to get past Stricker, who came into the match with a 38-1 record. Hantsbarger opened up his attack, defeating Stricker 8-1.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Hantsbarger took his wrestling to a new level in this tournament.

“He looked to get ahead and keep scoring and keep attacking,” Peterson said. “It was beautiful to watch. He was so aggressive and precise.”

That moved Hantsbarger into the third-place match against Medford’s Eric Rehbein (21-15). Again it was Hantsbarger who dictated the action in the match, scoring a 5-0 win to earn his first trip to the state tournament.

Hantsbarger will compete in the Thursday evening session at state. His opening opponent is Evansville-Albany sophomore Austin Scofield 27-11.

“I think we ended up in a good spot,” Peterson said of the state matchup.

Wilson’s reaching the sectional tournament was a major accomplishment for a first-year wrestler. He was pinned in the first period in the 285-pound sectional quarterfinal by Spooner senior Brett Jepson. When Jepson lost in the semifinals, it meant Wilson wouldn’t get a wrestleback. Wilson finished the season with an 8-12 record.