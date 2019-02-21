New Richmond boys hoops

The Tiger boys are MBC champions for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The Tigers secured their half of the conference title with a 73-37 victory over Osceola on Thursday during the Tigers’ Senior Night game. The Tigers share the title with Prescott, who defeated Ellsworth on Thursday, 67-56.

The starting lineup for the Tigers was their five seniors: Cole Eastep, Ryan Kling, Talon Seckora, Drew Momchilovich and Cole Effertz.

The seniors were on the mind of Tiger coach Rick Montreal after the game.

“The seniors have had a major impact. The conference championship, that’s their legacy. They’ve been pretty gracious about accepting their roles. They’ve been every-day guys who practice hard every day,” Montreal said.

Eastep has been the prototype of the team-first Tiger. He’s seen limited varsity time each of the past two seasons. Montreal said Thursday’s game was the first Eastep was available in more than a month due to an ankle injury, but he’s been at every practice finding ways to contribute.

Eastep said he understood early in the season what his role would be.

“I knew I had to be supportive and step up. I show that it’s a team sport,” he said.

Eastep said the seniors have been building toward this season and they’ve remained focused on their long-range goal.

“It’s great to start a legacy. We hope this goes on and on. The next years will have great teams,” Eastep said.

Thursday’s game was close through the first seven minutes, when Osceola led 13-12. New Richmond then went on a 20-3 run. The Tigers’ lead grew to 40-20 by halftime and it remained comfortable throughout the second half.

Junior Jack Stuedemann led the Tigers with 15 points. Kling finished with 11 points and Momchilovich scored 10. Twelve different Tigers scored in the win.

WIAA state wrestling

Larson and Hantsbarger will wrestle again in the 11:15 a.m. session on Friday after winning their opening matches in the Division 2 state tournament on Thursday night.

Larson improved to 19-3 with his win in the opening round on Thursday. Larson faced Demean Netzler of Wild Rose/Wautoma in the opening round of the Division 2 220-pound state bracket. Larson took care of business quickly, pinning Netzler in 1:56. With the win, Larson advances to face Matthew Schorer of Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah. Schorer (39-5) is a senior.

Hantsbarger and Baldwin-Woodville’s Jordan Bonte were both winners in the opening round of the Division 2 126 bracket, giving the Middle Border Conference three of the final eight wrestlers remaining in the bracket. Amery’s Walker Ingham had a bye Thursday after being a sectional champion.

Hantsbarger earned an 8-0 win in his opening match against Austin Scofield of Evansville-Albany. After a scoreless first period, Hantsbarger took charge in the second period. It started with a quick escape. He then took down Scofield and got two quick back points to take a 5-0 lead into the third period. Hantsbarger turned Scofield for three more back points in the third period.

“It was a great way to start,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of Hantsbarger’s opening effort. “He really opened up nice.”

Hantsbarger is guaranteed at least two more matches at state. He’s got a tough draw in the second round, against Clayton Holmes of Two Rivers. Holmes is the top-ranked Division 2 wrestler in the state.

“Our focus will be to continue to do what we do well,” Peterson said.

New Richmond senior Jake LaVenture had an injury short-circuit his stay at the Division 1 state meet. LaVenture lost on a second period pin, but he was dazed after striking his head on the match.

The first period in his match against Brookfield East senior Jacob Mandella was scoreless. Mandella chose the down position for the second period. Mandella stood up and as LaVenture brought him back to the mat, he struck his head.

“He was dazed and Mandella got right off his back and reversed Jake,” said New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson. Seconds later, Mandella was able to finish the match with a pin in 3:17.

LaVenture finished his senior season with a 30-14 record.

Somerset boys basketball

The Spartans earned a 67-48 win at Amery on Thursday. This gives the Spartans a 9-12 overall record to end the regular season. The Spartans finish sixth in the MBC with a 5-9 record.

Somerset has played well over its past four games. In Thursday’s game, the Spartans steadily built a lead in the first half and maintained a comfortable distance in the second half. At halftime the Spartans led 33-18.

Spartan coach Taylor Germain said the quality play generated over the recent weeks is a continuation of the Spartans’ season-long dedication.

“I think we really improved over the course of the season. We have had ups and downs and I feel we are playing our best ball right now,” Germain said.

Balanced scoring has been an earmark of the Spartans’ recent success. Trae Kreibich and Ty Madden led the Spartans with 13 points against Amery. Kreibich had one of his best game, adding five rebounds and hitting all three of his 3-point attempts.

“He seems to be at his best this time of year,” Germain said. “He is a confident kid and it is fun to watch when he gets rolling.”

The Spartans will open the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament next Tuesday with a home game. The Spartans, the eighth seed, will host ninth-seeded Elk Mound at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

SCC boys basketball

The nearly flawless performance by the Panther boys took a major detour on Thursday night. The Panthers lost at rival Baldwin-Woodville, 50-46.

The Panthers finish the regular season with a 12-9 record. They finished 8-6 in the MBC, good for fourth place. Central’s next game is Tuesday at 7 p.m., when they host Amery in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament. The Panthers are the fifth seed in the region and Amery is the 12th seed.

Central has been outstanding over its previous eight games, with the only loss in that stretch coming Tuesday against Prescott, 77-76. So Thursday’s lemon caught everyone off guard.

“We just played poor,” said Central coach Zach Turpin. “It’s kind of a gut punch, after we’ve been playing so well. We didn’t work the ball around to get the shots the kids are more comfortable shooting.”

Turpin said the coaches were shocked by the Panthers’ impatience. He said this game was reminiscent of how the Panthers played early in the year, not how they played over the past month.

“Hopefully it’s a learning experience and we can get things turned around for the playoffs,” Turpin said.

Gabe Siler led the Panthers with 14 points and Peyton Nogal finished with 12 points.